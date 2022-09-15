Ami Colé's New Launches Will Keep Your Brows On Point

Ami Colé has an impeccable track record when it comes to launches. Since debuting in 2021, the buzzy makeup brand has churned out nothing but best-sellers. The brand's Lip Oil Treatment has become a coveted product, selling out four times and winning a Byrdie Eco Award earlier this year. Similarly, the Skin-Enhancing Tint has become a go-to amongst beauty lovers, snagging a Byrdie Beauty Award last year.

Over the span of a year, Ami Colé has thoughtfully made its mark across core makeup categories (like face, eyes, lips, and tools). And over the last nine months alone, they've expanded steadily, releasing a concealer and setting powder. So, what's next?

Well, after much anticipation, the brand is finally breaking into brows. For the past year, the Ami Colé team has been hard at work perfecting its new On Point Precision Brow Pencil and Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel. "After lipgloss, our Ami Colé girl said she uses eyebrow products daily, according to our customer survey," founder Diarrha N'Diaye-Mbaye explains. "After diligent development, we hope our new brow pencil and gel will be added to her list of favorites."

Ahead, we're filling you in on everything you need to know about Ami Colé's new brow products.

The Products

Ami ColÃ©

N'Diaye-Mbaye has engaged with the beauty industry as a consumer and professional, having worked at places like Glossier and L'Oréal before launching her brand. So, needless to say, she's tested quite a few brow pencils and gels.

Her main gripe with the former? "Some pencils are too hard," she explains. "And many I've tried were dark enough but would leave a gray, ashy cast on my skin that was especially apparent on camera." N'Diaye-Mbaye, alongside the brand's new product development expert, set out to create a soft, ultra-fine pencil that flatters melanin-rich skin.

They developed four unique shades inspired by braiding hair colors. When browsing the site, you'll find familiar shades like #1(rich black), #1b (dark brown), #4 (medium brown), and #27 (light brown). In addition to having an inclusive shade range, the team wanted to ensure the product nourished your brows and skin. That's why the lightweight formula features nourishing ingredients like baobab seed oil, banana peel oil, and hibiscus flower oil.

When it came time to create the Ultra-Flex Brow Shaping Gel, N'Diaye-Mbaye saw an opportunity to address a glaring gap in the market. "My brow hairs are coily, like my 4C hair," she says. "To keep them in place, I would use an extra hold hair spray and a spoolie. Not only was that super drying to my skin underneath, but it also made my brows crunchy."

The Ami Colé team aimed to craft a formula that provided a lasting hold without causing flakiness, dryness, or stiffness. By leveraging ingredients like baobab seed oil and banana peel oil, they were able to do just that. However, the innovation doesn't stop at the ingredient list, as the brand also took a unique approach to the product's design. A custom double-sided spoolie helps you achieve your desired look: the shorter bristles give a precise finish, and longer bristles give your brows a natural look. The tube is also expertly designed to remove excess gel from the brush, ensuring you apply the right amount each time.

My Review

Olivia Hancock

I've been an Ami Colé devotee since the brand launched. I'm one of those people that keeps a Lip Treatment Oil in every bag. So, when I heard Ami Colé was launching brows, I was ecstatic. I'm picky with brow pencils and have found just a few that deliver the look I want (i.e., full and fluffy). But, I knew the On Point Precision Brow Pencil would give my favorites a run for their money.

After testing it, I can confidently say it does. I used the dark brown shade, which is a perfect match. The formula is smooth and creamy and delivers the perfect amount of pigment. The fine tip also makes it easy to create precise hair-like strokes. The brow gel is the perfect finishing touch. My brows hairs usually like to do their own thing, but this kept them in place and looking sculpted all day. All in all, Ami Colé's brow products get five stars from me.

