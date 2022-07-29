Amber Valletta Has Been Using This Sunscreen Forever

What I Put On My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

When legendary supermodel Amber Valletta first made her high-fashion debut in the mid-'90s, she had some very (very) tall shoes to fill. Valletta's larger-than-life career took off just a few years after the word supermodel was even coined, part of a rising generation poised to take the proverbial torch from the original crop of celebrity models. Of course, you already know how this story goes—not only did a young Valletta hold her own in an industry staring down an entirely new millennium, but she became a full-fledged icon in her own right. Valletta dominated covers, continents, and the most coveted, top-dollar campaign contracts around, even parlaying her skills into a celebrated acting career. What might be the most impressive part, though, is how casually she continues to rule, even years later.

The 2022 version of Amber Valletta is much the same as ever: same luminous green eyes, same notably radiant skin, same edgy-ethereal energy. But with the 30th anniversary of her arrival in the fashion and beauty world comes three decades of life experience and lessons learned—be they beauty-related or more consequential. Accordingly, when Amber Valletta speaks, it's wise to listen. Byrdie spoke with the supermodel to get an inside look at her famously fantastic skin, from the Ayurvedic treatments she swears by to the one product she's hung on to forever.

About Her Skin

My primary focus with my skin is to keep the quality of my skin in the best shape possible. I have a tendency to tan quite easily, so one of my main focuses is on hyperpigmentation. I use vitamin A and C to help combat this and, of course, sunscreen.

How She Got Into Skincare

When I was growing up in Oklahoma my grandmother sold Mary Kay makeup and skincare. My grandmother was very beautiful and very into her beauty routine; she was definitely my first inspiration. Lastly, I have been modeling since I was 15 years old, so I learned quite young that taking care of myself and specifically my skin is part of my job.

Her Daily Skincare Routines

I have a routine for both mornings and evenings. The only difference is at night I use more active ingredients like a multi-acid resurfacing pad or a heavier moisturizer like Surya Balancing Collagen Cream ($195), especially if it’s dry out. And daytime, I use vitamin C and sunscreen. My skin routine has changed mostly to match my age—and depending on where in the world I’m at, as temperatures and climate affect our skin. As I’m getting older, I try to be less aggressive on my skin and more nurturing, but still keep up with the best skin care and things like specialty lasers.

The Skincare Step She Never Skips

I love to make Surya Balancing Collagen Cream a part of my nightly routine. It feels and smells wonderful, but it’s also incredibly botanically rich, actually 100% natural, and rooted in the power of Ayurvedic beauty and well-being. I really believe in the power of Ayurvedic medicine and I personally see Martha Soffer at Surya for Ayurvedic treatments. This is the perfect product to extend my Surya experience at home. Plus the packaging is glass bottles, which for me is super important as I’m trying hard to cut out plastic packaging in my beauty routine and life!

What Makes The Biggest Difference With Her Skin

That’s tough to answer. I think for all of us the biggest key to great skin is diet, sleep, and hydration!

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Heard

Wear your sunscreen!!! My grandmother must have said this a thousand times.

Her Biggest Skincare Pet Peeve

Brushed eyebrows or too much foundation on the skin. I like seeing people's skin, I think it’s more sensual.

Her Most-Used Product

Definitely sunscreen and moisturizer. Eye creams!!! Obsessed! I never use anything for more than a few years. I tend to like to trick my skin to work and pay attention. EltaMD Sunscreen ($39) is probably the one product I’ve used longer than anything.

Her Latest Skincare Obsession

Maybe this wasn’t this skincare you were asking about, but I recently tried Surya’s Yoni Steam. It feels meditative, healing, and the one I use is designed to help balance hormones and regulate periods. I love it.