Amazon’s TikTok-Famous Beauty Storefront Lets You Shop All Your Viral Favorites in One Place

TikTok’s algorithm is the stuff of legend, as anyone who’s seen a slew of videos almost uncannily tailored to their interests can attest. And if your TikTok feed is chock-full of videos showcasing the best and brightest in skincare, makeup, and hair products, we have some good news: Amazon now has an “Internet-Famous Beauty” storefront, replete with so many products that have claimed viral status on the app.

At the full count, there are 70 products on the list, which makes sense, considering how quickly TikTok churns out hits (those minute-long demos are dangerously compelling). To save you time, we sifted through and found 12 items that hit the sweet spot: Each pick has thousands of enticing reviews, an affordable price point, and millions of views and likes on social media.

There are toners to make your pores look like they’ve all but disappeared, a Kate Hudson-approved face cream, exfoliating washcloths that give you silky skin, and a new drugstore mascara that’s so sought-after, it could give Maybelline’s Sky High a run for its money. This curated section of the site means you can now conveniently shop all your TikTok beauty favorites in one place, and even better is that prices start at just $4.

Read through the crème de la crème of viral TikTok products, below.