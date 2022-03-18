Amazon’s TikTok-Famous Beauty Storefront Lets You Shop All Your Viral Favorites in One Place

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
TikTok’s algorithm is the stuff of legend, as anyone who’s seen a slew of videos almost uncannily tailored to their interests can attest. And if your TikTok feed is chock-full of videos showcasing the best and brightest in skincare, makeup, and hair products, we have some good news: Amazon now has an “Internet-Famous Beauty” storefront, replete with so many products that have claimed viral status on the app.
At the full count, there are 70 products on the list, which makes sense, considering how quickly TikTok churns out hits (those minute-long demos are dangerously compelling). To save you time, we sifted through and found 12 items that hit the sweet spot: Each pick has thousands of enticing reviews, an affordable price point, and millions of views and likes on social media.
There are toners to make your pores look like they’ve all but disappeared, a Kate Hudson-approved face cream, exfoliating washcloths that give you silky skin, and a new drugstore mascara that’s so sought-after, it could give Maybelline’s Sky High a run for its money. This curated section of the site means you can now conveniently shop all your TikTok beauty favorites in one place, and even better is that prices start at just $4.
Read through the crème de la crème of viral TikTok products, below.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
The reviews for this all-star exfoliant are about as glowing as it’ll leave your skin, which is saying something. More than 41,000 people have given it a five-star rating, and on TikTok, viral videos abound of creators declaiming the wonders it works on bumpy skin texture, blackheads, acne, and dark marks. Behind the “miracle in a bottle” is a mix of decongesting salicylic acid and antioxidant-laden green tea extract, and the blend is so powerful, the brand says a bottle sells every 12 seconds. No wonder it’s Amazon’s best-selling face peel.
Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy (2-Pack)
After Billie Eilish applied Kopari’s Coconut Lip Glossy on Instagram Live last year, TikTok lept to try the lip treat that’s packed with coconut oil, shea butter, squalane, and vitamin E. Think: All the benefits of an overnight lip treatment, but with the ease and shine of a gloss. Shoppers say it leaves their lips soft for days at a time, and even desert-dwellers have turned to the vegan formula. “It’s completely non-sticky [and] feels lush,” said TikTok creator Laucapon. “I can see why Billie loves it.”
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
No list of TikTok-famous beauty products would be complete without the Revlon One-Step. It’s launched plenty of doppelgangers, but few come close to rivaling the drugstore hot brush in terms of affordability, reliability, and results. Viral videos of creators with all different hair types finding success with the brush are a dime a dozen at this point, but the visual of smooth, glossy hair emerging after just a few passes with the hot tool doesn’t get old.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow BHA + PHA Pore-Tight Facial Toner
Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow BHA + PHA Pore-Tight Facial Toner shot to fame when TikTok creator Mikayla Nogueira featured it last February, cueing a slew of videos that confirmed the toner is a fast-pass to “glass skin.” The watermelon toner combines BHA and PHA to gently minimize pores and acne, along with hyaluronic acid, cactus water, and watermelon extract to leave skin bouncy, plump, and hydrated. Even Amazon reviewers with very sensitive skin say they can use the potion without fear—only firm, glowing skin awaits.
Wet n Wild Big Poppa Mascara
We love an underdog, and that’s exactly what Wet n Wild delivered with its Big Poppa Mascara. Even TikTok creators with the “crappiest lashes” say the lengthening $5 mascara keeps them from turning to falsies, and because it’s infused with castor oil, it can help your lashes grow thicker long-term. Some Amazon reviewers are even so impressed, they buy three tubes at a time. Will it be the next Maybelline Sky High? Only time will tell.
Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream
Egyptian Magic’s name doesn’t beat around the bush, and as its disciples preach, neither does the formula. The thick balm uses olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, and bee propolis to condition skin, lighten scars, and soften wrinkles. As TikTok creators have said, it “really is magic”; not to mention, celebrities like Kate Hudson, Eva Mendes, and Ashley Benson are also fans. The brand lists 17 uses for its overachieving cream, and fans on TikTok have discovered one more: It makes the glossy lid look easily achievable.
Fouba Exfoliating Bath Washcloths
The videos of these exfoliating towels are frankly mind-blowing. With a few scrubs of the black-striped green fabric, an astounding amount of dirt and dry skin come off. It’s a bit gnarly to see so much grime leave your skin, but reviewers rave about the smooth skin the routine reveals — which might be why over 14,000 people have rated the rayon cloths five stars on Amazon. Best of all, one pack of four towels only costs $4.
LilyAna Naturals Rosehip & Hibiscus Eye Cream
If finding an eye cream that works is your white whale, TikTok creator @alenaavictoriaa’s video on Lilyana Naturals’ Eye Cream is essential viewing. Over the course of a year, the “tiniest amount” applied daily made an enormous difference — and the effect only grows over time, according to other fans who’ve used it for the last 15 years to keep crow’s feet at bay. The mix of vitamin C, rosehip seed oil, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin E has likewise impressed the 16,000+ Amazon shoppers who’ve left the cream a five-star rating.
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream with Shea Butter for Natural Hair
Cantu’s curl products are legendary, as many a viral TikTok video demonstrates. Spry ringlets, moisturized coils, and hydrated waves are in the cards for most people who try the Coconut Curling Cream with Shea Butter, according to over 100 shoppers who highlighted the formula’s quenching nature in their five-star Amazon reviews. Even people with “heat-damaged, dry, lifeless” curls say the drugstore find is life-changing, and a welcome switch from more expensive (yet less effective) products.
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
When a serum not only pops up in video after video, but also earns upwards of 50 mentions from a major TikTok player like @Glamzilla, you know the results are serious. So it goes for L’Oreal’s hyaluronic acid serum, which combines a potent humectant with glycerin, vitamin C, and castor oil to seal in moisture. Whether used on its own or mixed in with foundation, it brings a mega-dose of hydration — and even people with fine lines say it softens them within weeks.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin
Is it possible to talk about TikTok without bringing up CeraVe’s platform domination? We think not. TikTok creators can’t get enough of the stuff, between the appealing drugstore price tags and effective, gentle formulas. The brand’s Moisturizing Lotion is especially beloved for all-over use, thanks to the silky smooth skin its assortment of ceramides and hyaluronic acid imparts. It ranks as Amazon’s best-selling body lotion, and over 55,000 people have left it a five-star rating on the site.
NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue
Brow lamination looks beautiful on so many people, but if you’re hesitant to spend $50 at the salon or go at it alone with a DIY version, NYX’s under-$10 eyebrow gel is a fantastic, albeit temporary path. It’s such a hot commodity that one overseas TikTok user had their friend bring it back for them — a hassle that was worth it for the “best brow gel ever,” as they described it. Amazon reviewers are equally effusive, since it lets them tailor exactly where they want to place their brow hairs.