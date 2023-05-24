PSA: You Can Still Get These 15 Cute Amazon Swimsuits & Accessories in Time for Memorial Day Weekend

Thanks, Prime shipping

By
Alyssa Kaplan
Alyssa joined the Byrdie team in 2022 covering shopping and product content in the beauty and lifestyle categories. She was previously the Assistant Beauty Editor at VOX Media where covered beauty trends, product recommendations, skincare advice, and more.
Published on 05/24/23 06:00AM EDT
Byrdie / Alli Waataja

With Memorial Day Weekend around the corner, summer’s unofficial arrival is within our grasp. To prepare for the season, you’ll want to make sure you’re beach ready—and stocking up on the best new sunscreens is only the first step. From a confidence-boosting swimsuit to comfortable sandals and a chic cover-up, there are tons of fashion staples that can make a trip to the beach or pool so much more enjoyable. And if you’ve neglected to do your summer shopping until now, don’t worry—with Amazon Prime shipping, you can still get tons of great items delivered to your door ahead of MDW. If you’re interested in checking out our most recommended swim buys at an affordable Amazon price, keep reading. 

Our Top Swim Picks From Amazon 

Shop now: Cupshe High Waisted Scalloped Bikini Set, $34

Cupshe High Waisted Scalloped Bikini Set

Amazon

A flattering bikini that makes you feel confident can instantly elevate your beach day. This one is great because the V-neck style looks great on a wide range of body types, and we love that the straps are adjustable in the back, allowing you to get your ideal fit and lift. It features removable cups and high-waisted bottoms that provide subtle tummy control, and it comes in classic black as well as other fun colors. Plus, the scalloped design on the neckline gives it a pretty feminine feel. 

Shop now: Charmo Tummy Control One Piece Strappy V Neck Monokini, $29

Charmo Tummy Control One Piece Strappy V Neck Monokini

Amazon

If you prefer a one-piece, this is a great choice because it comes in 12 colors, it’s made with stretchy and durable fabric that combines nylon and spandex, and it has a ruched design that looks really smoothing on the body. It has criss-cross spaghetti straps that look dainty while still offering support, and it’s high-cut on the sides to create the appearance of elongated legs. 

Shop now: Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt, $28

Bsubseach Women Long Sleeve Beach Shirt

Amazon

Casual, semi-sheer beach shirts are incredibly versatile wardrobe pieces that we recommend buying before the warm weather arrives. This one is made from a linen and polyester blend that’s lightweight and breathable—which is key when you’ll be lounging in it outdoors. You can wear it open or tie it in the front, and it serves as a cover-up that protects your arms, shoulders, and back from the sun. This one is affordable and it comes in tons of different colors, though the white is classic and won’t get as hot as the darker shades. 

Shop now: FunkyMonkey Women's Double Buckle Comfort Slides, $25 

FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

A pair of washable and waterproof sandals go such a long way during the summertime, and these are great because they’re affordable, they come in several colors, and they’re comfortable. Pop them on to avoid burning your feet on hot sand or the pool deck, or even wear them while you’re running errands—they’re versatile and quick to slip on when you’re on-the-go. 

Shop now: Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag, $34

Freie Liebe Straw Beach Bag,

Amazon

A straw beach bag is chic and functional, and this one stands out because it has a polyester lining that makes it durable and protects your belongings from getting coated in water and sand. It also features a zipper closure and can be machine-washed. It comes in multiple colors, but if you like to stick to a classic look, we recommend picking up the beige shade. 

More Amazon Swim Picks

MakeMeChic Tie Side Ribbed Bikini Set, $30

MakeMeChic Tie Side Ribbed Bikini Set

Amazon

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit, $35

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's One-Piece Coverage Swimsuit, $25

Amazon Essentials Women's One-Piece Coverage Swimsuit

Amazon

Breezy Lane Swimsuit Coverup, $20

Breezy Lane Swimsuit Coverup

Amazon

Eicolorte Beach Sarong, $15

Eicolorte Beach Sarong

Amazon

Cupshe Women's Crochet Swim Beach Cover Up, $30

CUPSHE Women's Crochet Swim Beach

Amazon

Athmile Braided Slide Sandals, $33

Athmile Braided Slide Sandals

Amazon

Furtalk Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat, $26

FURTALK Womens Beach Sun Straw Hat

Amazon

Mommy Jennie Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball-Cap, $14

Mommy Jennie Unisex Vintage Washed Distressed Baseball-Cap

Amazon

Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses, $16

Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses

Amazon