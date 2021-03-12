Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Between the Amazon Tiktoks flooding our FYPs, and the targeted ads gracing our Instagram feeds, it seems impossible to decipher what Amazon products are actually worth it. Fortunately, we've turned to the experts, Byrdie's loyal readers, to help us figure out the must-have products from the ones we should save for later.
From collagen peptides to teeth whitening kits, there's something on this list for every beauty lover. Whether you're in search of a new SPF, or want to slowly introduce retinol into your nighttime routine, we've got you covered.
Here are the Amazon products Byrdie readers loved most last month.
Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light
A beloved classic, Crest Whitestrips are the tried and true favorite in the teeth whitening game. The added enamel-safe whitening device leaves your teeth absolutely sparkling.
Garden of Life Once Daily Women’s Probiotics
These daily probiotic capsules are made to help with a healthier gut, stronger immune system, and overall better health. Make sure to check with your doctor before adding these to your routine.
GLO Science Brilliant Complete Teeth Whitening System
This three-step whitening kit makes achieving those pearly whites a breeze. All you need to do is pop open the gel, apply it to your teeth, press the GLO button, and sit back and relax.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
Olaplex's salon favorite Hair Perfector No. 3 is your first step to reviving smooth, gorgeous locks. Apply this nutrient cream pre-shampoo to repair breakage and add a boost of shine.
Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo
A thick, luscious head of hair is just a shower away with Biolage's Full Density Thickening Shampoo. Packed with nourishing ingredients like biotin and zinc, you'll notice results after the first wash.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
Right after you're done applying Olaplex. No. 3, lather your hair with No. 4 to mend damaged ends and revive dull tresses.
Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
The finale to the Olaplex trio, this nourishing conditioner seals the hair repair deal. For best results, leave No. 5 in your hair for at least three minutes before rinsing.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
This little cream transports you straight to the beaches of brazil. Nourishing coconut oil, acai oil, and cupuacu butter work together to hydrate and smooth your skin, and leaves your skin smelling fruity.
Garden of Life Vitamin Code Women's Raw Whole Food Vitamin Supplement
If getting your daily dose of fruits and veggies isn't your thing, add this multivitamin into your diet instead. Made of a veggie and fruit blend, this daily vitamin will boost your heart and reproductive system. Just be sure to talk to your doctor to go over your particular needs before adding a multi to your routine.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS
Let's face it, our necks deserve the same TLC we give our faces. This sculpting cream is your one-stop solution to smoother texture, better skin elasticity, and a firmer complexion. Need we say more?
TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum
If you haven't jumped on the Vitamin C skincare train, now's your chance. In addition to powerful skin protection benefits, TruSkin's trusty serum combines vitamin C, hyaluronic acid , and vitamin E to give you a smoother, more even complexion.
HSI Professional Glider Ceramic Tourmaline Ionic Flat Iron
Whether you like to style your locks sleek straight or in tussled curls, the HSI Professional Glider's lightweight design makes achieving the hairstyle of your dreams a reality.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum
Whether you're an expert on Retinol's magic properties or find this beloved ingredient a tiny bit intimidating, this non-irritating serum is your ideal introduction to retinol. Gently press a few drops of this serum into your face before bed and you'll wake up feeling refreshed.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30
We love a moisturizer with an added dose of SPF 30, and this one is sure to hydrate even the driest and most sensitive skin types. Thanks to niacinamide and ceramide, this lightweight option won't clog pores and will help restore your skin barrier.
Tea Tree Special Shampoo
Give your hair the deep clean it deserves with this shampoo. Tea tree oil and peppermint add a cool, invigorating feel to your scalp, and the added lavender scent brings a subtle refreshing scent to your shower experience. Did we mention the awesome hair benefits tea tree oil holds?
Braun Silk-Epil 9 9-890 Epilator
We love our body hair, but if you're looking to trim or change things up, this tool is for you. Complete with an epilator, bikini trimmer, and four shaving heads, this tool is the ultimate body hair ninja.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
Here us out, collagen is the secret sauce to a youthful glow, plump skin, and an overall moisturized complexion. And since we're naturally losing our collagen as we grow older, Vital Proteins makes it super easy to add some extra collagen to our routine. Swirl this flavorless powder into your morning matcha or coffee.
RoC Skincare Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
Here's a quick PSA, never neglect your undereye area. This little eye cream smoothes puffiness and softens dark circles, so you'll always look refreshed and alert, even after late nights.
BeautyBio GloPro Facial Microneedling Tool
It's no secret micro-needling treatments enhance skin texture and stimulate collagen production. And now, you can achieve that post-treatment glow at a fraction of the cost with this handy tool. Complete with three attachable heads, all you need to do is cleanse and glide this tool across your face to see the benefits at home.
duri Rejuvacote 1 Original Maximum Strength Nail Growth System
Paint this topcoat over your favorite nail polish for stronger nails, faster growth, and an extra glossy finish.