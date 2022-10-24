In case you haven’t heard, Amazon is hosting another huge sale event—the Holiday Beauty Haul—starting today, October 24, through November 6. Similar to Prime Day and the Early Access Sale, the retailer is offering some major discounts just in time for holiday shopping.

If you missed something during the sale earlier this month or are trying to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers in your life, the Prime member-exclusive sale event is offering loads of deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, nail care, fragrances, and gift sets. With an overwhelming number of markdowns happening right now, we narrowed down the 50 best to shop below.

Courtesy of Amazon

Top 5 Deals to Shop

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Skincare Deals

Now is a great time to stock up on high-ticket skincare products that weren’t on sale during the previous deals event. Discounts span hair removal devices, like the Silk’n Infinity Permanent Hair Removal Device, and dermatologist-backed skincare serums (shoutout Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum and StriVectin Advanced Retinol Night Oil). There are also pampering face masks, pore-refining creams, and acne treatments, all on sale.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Makeup Deals

The sales event is a great way to save on makeup essentials from well-known brands like Maybelline, NYX, and L’Oréal Paris. With sales on already affordable products, now’s the time to stock up and replenish your collection of long wearing lipstick, setting spray, and mascara.



Courtesy of Amazon

Best Body Care Deals

Your body needs some love, too. Shop body care must-haves (like Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant) at a fraction of the original cost. Moisturizing body wash and body butter are also available at discounted prices.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Hair Care Deals

Hair care gets expensive, which is why it’s key to snag your holy grails while they’re available at a discounted price. Everything from blow dry brushes and curling irons to overnight masks and hair regrowth kits are on sale for a limited time.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Nail Care Deals

Up your at-home nail game with products like cuticle cream and drying drops, both of which are on sale now. While nail strengtheners and conditioners aren’t necessarily essential, it’s hard to say no to stronger, healthier nails.

Courtesy of Amazon

Best Gift Set Deals

These unique value kits make for a great gift, especially for that beauty lover in your life that already seems to have everything. From hair care sets (like the Olaplex Essentials Kit and the IGK Good Behavior So Smooth, So Soon Kit) to travel-sized skincare minis, there are plenty of stocking stuffers to choose from.

Best Deals of the Day

Silk’n Infinity Permanent Hair Removal Device $399.00 $343.00 Shop

Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of super silky skin by snagging this hair removal device from Silk’n Infinity at a fraction of the original cost.

BaBylissPRO FX870RG Cordless Hair Clipper $213.00 $160.00 Shop

This salon-quality hair clipper makes a great gift for someone who takes grooming very seriously. The cordless lithium copper clipper is perfect for cutting all hair textures with power, speed, and precision.

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush $190.00 $133.00 Shop

Blowdry and style in one step with this luxe hot air brush from T3. The two attachments—a paddle and round brush—let you choose between sleek and straight or bouncy and voluminous. Plus, there are five heat settings, three air speeds, and a cool shot button to set.