In case you haven’t heard, Amazon is hosting another huge sale event—the Holiday Beauty Haul—starting today, October 24, through November 6. Similar to Prime Day and the Early Access Sale, the retailer is offering some major discounts just in time for holiday shopping.
If you missed something during the sale earlier this month or are trying to stock up on gifts for the beauty lovers in your life, the Prime member-exclusive sale event is offering loads of deals on skincare, makeup, haircare, nail care, fragrances, and gift sets. With an overwhelming number of markdowns happening right now, we narrowed down the 50 best to shop below.
Top 5 Deals to Shop
- Editor's Pick Neostrata Bionic Face Cream, $39 (originally $60)
- Bestseller Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 Hot Air Brush, $48 (originally $70)
- 59% off The Body Shop Mango Body Butter, $9 (originally $22)
- Editor's Pick Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum, $79 (originally $99)
- Sell Out Risk MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set, $18 (originally $25)
Best Skincare Deals
Now is a great time to stock up on high-ticket skincare products that weren’t on sale during the previous deals event. Discounts span hair removal devices, like the Silk’n Infinity Permanent Hair Removal Device, and dermatologist-backed skincare serums (shoutout Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum and StriVectin Advanced Retinol Night Oil). There are also pampering face masks, pore-refining creams, and acne treatments, all on sale.
- Silk’n Infinity Permanent Hair Removal Device, $343 (originally $399)
- Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment, $12 (originally $15)
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+, $11 (originally $14)
- HydroSilk Dermaplaning Wand, $15 (originally $20)
- Avene Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream, $29 (originally $36)
- Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream, $20 (originally $24)
- Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules, $46 (originally $54)
- PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $108 (originally $120)
- StriVectin Tighten & Lift Hyperlift Eye Cream, $44 (originally $49)
- StriVectin Advanced Retinol Night Oil, $89 (originally $99)
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest SPF 25, $71 (originally $89)
- Perricone MD High Potency Face Firming Serum, $79 (originally $99)
- Innisfree My Real Squeeze Face Sheet Mask, 12 pk, $20 (originally $22)
- EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Face Mask, $40 (originally $50)
- Neostrata Bionic Face Cream, $39 (originally $60)
- ELEMIS Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer, $40 (originally $50)
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Glycolic Acid Face Polish, $50 (originally $72)
- Silk’n Titan Anti-Aging Skin Tightening Device, $215 (originally $270)
Best Makeup Deals
The sales event is a great way to save on makeup essentials from well-known brands like Maybelline, NYX, and L’Oréal Paris. With sales on already affordable products, now’s the time to stock up and replenish your collection of long wearing lipstick, setting spray, and mascara.
- Maybelline Super Stay Liquid Concealer, $10 (originally $12)
- Innisfree Matte Mineral Setting Powder, 2 Pack, $14 (originally $16)
- NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, $12 (originally $18)
- L’Oréal Paris Infallible Soft Matte Longwear Bronzer, $13 (originally $16)
- Perricone MD No Makeup Eyeshadow, $28 (originally $35)
- MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set, $18 (originally $25)
- Jane Iredale Liquid Minerals Foundation, $49 (originally $58)
- Jane Iredale Retractable Brow Pencil, $18 (originally $26)
Best Body Care Deals
Your body needs some love, too. Shop body care must-haves (like Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant) at a fraction of the original cost. Moisturizing body wash and body butter are also available at discounted prices.
- Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant 4 Pack, $15 (originally $21)
- Cetaphil Moisturizing Relief Body Wash, $9 (originally $10)
- Aveeno Skin Relief Intense Moisture Repair Body Cream, $12 (originally $14)
- The Body Shop Mango Body Butter, $9 (originally $22)
- Korres Elastic-Smooth Body Butter, $17 (originally $24)
Best Hair Care Deals
Hair care gets expensive, which is why it’s key to snag your holy grails while they’re available at a discounted price. Everything from blow dry brushes and curling irons to overnight masks and hair regrowth kits are on sale for a limited time.
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 Hot Air Brush, $48 (originally $70)
- Express Ion Ceramic Deep Waver, $63 (originally $90)
- Rene Furterer Karite Nutri Intense Nourishing Mask, $42 (originally $52)
- Joico Defy Damage Invincible Frizz-Fighting Bond Protector, $21 (originally $28)
- Chris Appleton x Color Wow Money Masque, $41 (originally $45)
- Joico Zero Heat Air Dry Styling Crème, $18 (originally $24)
- BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron, $54 (originally $60)
- BaBylissPRO FX870RG Cordless Hair Clipper, $160 (originally $213)
- BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Thermal Paddle Brush, $63 (originally $70)
- T3 AireBrush Duo Hot Blow Dry Brush, $133 (originally $190)
- Bosley Extra Strength Thinning Hair Treatment, $36 (originally $40)
Best Nail Care Deals
Up your at-home nail game with products like cuticle cream and drying drops, both of which are on sale now. While nail strengtheners and conditioners aren’t necessarily essential, it’s hard to say no to stronger, healthier nails.
- OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops, $10 (originally $14)
- Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Care Therapy Cream, $21 (originally $24)
- Londontown kur Restorative Nail Cream, $23 (originally $25)
- Londontown kur Nail Probiotic Mask for Weak/Thin Nails, $22 (originally $24)
Best Gift Set Deals
These unique value kits make for a great gift, especially for that beauty lover in your life that already seems to have everything. From hair care sets (like the Olaplex Essentials Kit and the IGK Good Behavior So Smooth, So Soon Kit) to travel-sized skincare minis, there are plenty of stocking stuffers to choose from.
- Olaplex Essentials Kit, $25 (originally $28)
- OPI Nail Lacquer Mini 4 Pack, Xbox Collection, $14 (originally $17)
- Belif Hydrators-on-the-Go Kit, $18 (originally $22)
- IGK Good Behavior So Smooth, So Soon Kit, $71 (originally $79)
Best Deals of the Day
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of super silky skin by snagging this hair removal device from Silk’n Infinity at a fraction of the original cost.
This salon-quality hair clipper makes a great gift for someone who takes grooming very seriously. The cordless lithium copper clipper is perfect for cutting all hair textures with power, speed, and precision.
Blowdry and style in one step with this luxe hot air brush from T3. The two attachments—a paddle and round brush—let you choose between sleek and straight or bouncy and voluminous. Plus, there are five heat settings, three air speeds, and a cool shot button to set.