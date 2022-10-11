There’s already a lot to love about October—the crispness in the air, the foliage, and, of course, the spooky vibes—and it’s about to get a whole lot better. If you didn’t get everything you wanted during Amazon Prime Day over the summer, or are looking for new pieces more appropriate for the fall season, you now have a second chance at some of the best deals the online retailer has to offer.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (basically, a second Prime Day) is a two-day sale, running from midnight PDT on October 11 (today!) and ends at 11:59 P.M. PDT, offering hundreds of deals on must-have coats, essential accessories, on-trend shoes, and more just before the big holiday shopping season. Whether for yourself, a friend, or a loved one, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to stock up on wardrobe staples at a fraction of their original price.

Since I spend a lot of time scouring the internet for the best offers and discounts on beauty and fashion pieces, I’ve got the inside scoop on the best products to buy during the sale. From comfy kicks to easy-to-layer blazers, my list of deals has it all.

P.S. Not a Prime member? Don’t worry. You can still sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial to access the sale, free two-day shipping, and other perks before committing to the paid membership (which is priced around $14.99 a month or $139 per year). However, even non-subscribers can weed their way through the thousands of discounted options, too.

Below, check out seven fashion editor-approved deals to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.