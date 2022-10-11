There’s already a lot to love about October—the crispness in the air, the foliage, and, of course, the spooky vibes—and it’s about to get a whole lot better. If you didn’t get everything you wanted during Amazon Prime Day over the summer, or are looking for new pieces more appropriate for the fall season, you now have a second chance at some of the best deals the online retailer has to offer.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (basically, a second Prime Day) is a two-day sale, running from midnight PDT on October 11 (today!) and ends at 11:59 P.M. PDT, offering hundreds of deals on must-have coats, essential accessories, on-trend shoes, and more just before the big holiday shopping season. Whether for yourself, a friend, or a loved one, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to stock up on wardrobe staples at a fraction of their original price.
Since I spend a lot of time scouring the internet for the best offers and discounts on beauty and fashion pieces, I’ve got the inside scoop on the best products to buy during the sale. From comfy kicks to easy-to-layer blazers, my list of deals has it all.
P.S. Not a Prime member? Don’t worry. You can still sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial to access the sale, free two-day shipping, and other perks before committing to the paid membership (which is priced around $14.99 a month or $139 per year). However, even non-subscribers can weed their way through the thousands of discounted options, too.
Below, check out seven fashion editor-approved deals to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Alo High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Normally $88, Now $65
Alo Yoga is one of the most popular athletic brands right now—for good reason. Pieces like these leggings, for example, are really versatile. Very few clothing items feel like a second skin during a savasana, help wick sweat in a HIIT session, and offer a model-off-duty look for brunch. The high waistline holds and sculpts the midsection (without suffocation) and provides subtle support to keep you comfortable. Best of all, the airbrushed material is moisture-wicking and odor-resistant, so you can barre to breakfast with no damp feeling and your brunch mate being none the wiser.
Wowshow Chunky Gold Hoops
Normally $16, Now $9
No matter who you ask, gold hoops are a style staple. On sale for just 12 dollars, a pair of the Chunky Gold Hoops from Wowshow make a great gift or stocking stuffer. While not real gold, the earrings are 14K gold plated, meaning they’re made from another metal but contain a layer of gold on top. The earrings are chunky, yes, but they’re also super lightweight; tons of reviewers on Amazon agreed that they don’t feel heavy and won’t weigh down your earlobes.
Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans
Normally $80, Now $42
Jeans are an essential part of any fall wardrobe, so if you don’t own a pair in a straight-leg fit (the current on-trend style), or need a different size, be sure to take advantage of this amazing deal. Select washes are on sale, but there are plenty to choose from in a variety of sizes ranging from 18 to 40. I personally love the fact the style was thoughtfully designed to include five pockets (because, utility) but was also made to lift and flatter your backside. I own a lot of pants, and these are among my most worn.
Ray-Ban 2180 Round Sunglasses
Normally $115, Now $113
Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to put the sunglasses away. A classic shape—like these rounded specs—never go out of style. Available in 12 different colors—including tortoise, striped, and speckled—these designer sunnies are perfect for the transition into fall and make for a really generous holiday gift.
UGG Women's Tasman Slipper
Normally $100, Now $90
Chances are you’ve seen that UGG Slippers have captivated everyone on Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest once again. Now that the weather has cooled off, consider treating yourself (or someone you love) to these cozy wool and suede slip ons —you won’t regret it once sub-freezing temps hit. The slippers come in a variety of colors, and are a bit easier to walk in than the newer, pricier platform options.
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Normally $69, Now $49
Major deal alert: This blazer, which won Best from Amazon in our list of Best Blazers, is on sale for 30% off. Blazers are everywhere this year, and are predicted to be among the most standout pieces long into the winter season. This blazer features long, lean lines and minimal detailing, plus comes in a bunch of colors ranging from basics (like black, brown, tan, and ivory) to poppier colors (like rose pink, jade, and ocean blue), leaving you with no choice but to snag them all. We also love that the inclusive sizing—from XXS to 5X—means there’s a size available for just about everyone.
Fossil Parker Eco-Leather Convertible Bag
Normally $250, Now $120
Need a backpack for work that doesn’t look like a backpack? Meet the Camilla Convertible Backpack from Fossil, the bag that won the Best Backpack category in our Best Everyday Bags list. It looks like a handbag, thanks to its rectangular shape and a set of top handles, but it adjusts into a backpack as needed. The best part? It’s discounted by 44 percent, so buying it during the sale is a no-brainer.