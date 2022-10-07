If you’re already in the throes of your holiday shopping, then perhaps you’re aware of the upcoming Amazon Prime Early Access Sale happening on October 11th and 12th. But if you've got free time this weekend to do some browsing and fill your cart, you’ll be happy to know there are tons of early deals you can shop right now. We’ve spent hours scouring the site to find the very best deals, and ahead, we’re sharing the ones we think our Byrdie readers will love. So grab your favorite beverage, cozy up, and get ready to discover the best buys you can shop today, ahead of the official start of the sale next week.

Keep scrolling to find the best early deals on everything from skincare, hair tools, makeup, and more.

Amazon

The Best Early Skincare Deals

If skincare is at the top of your shopping list, we’ve got some recommendations of items on sale that are worth picking up. As we head into the colder months, stocking up on hydrating products is always a good idea. That’s why we were thrilled to discover price drops on cream cleansers, body moisturizers, facial serums, and more.

Amazon

The Best Beauty Tool Deals

Considering that beauty tools tend to be on the pricey side, purchasing them at a discount is always ideal. Whether you’re in the market for a new heat-styling tool, or you’ve been dying to get your hands on the NuFace Facial Toning Device, we think you’ll love some of the early deals we found.

Amazon

The Best Miscellaneous Deals

We know that Byrdie readers love to shop for skincare and beauty tools on Amazon, but don’t sleep on the retailer for killer deals on makeup, fitness, tech, and home products. The products on this list are excellent for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, so make a dent in your holiday shopping and click the links below.