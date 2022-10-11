In case you haven’t heard, Amazon is hosting a major sale event—the Prime Early Access Sale—starting today, October 11, through tomorrow, October 12. Similar to Prime Day, the online retailer is offering some serious deals just in time for the approaching holiday season.

Whether you missed the chance to stock up on your favorite items during Prime Day over the summer, or are getting ahead on gifts, the Prime member-exclusive two-day sale event is offering loads of deals on skincare, makeup, body care, haircare, dental care, and more. There are an overwhelming number of markdowns happening right now, so we rounded up the 100+ best to shop below.

Best Skincare Deals

Need to stock up on holy grails you missed during the Prime Day sale over the summer? Now’s your time. These sales span hydrating serums, like the Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, and rich moisturizers (looking at you, Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Moisturizer). There are also pampering lip treatments, like the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, wrinkle-reducing eye creams, and pimple patches to keep you from picking, all on sale.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (originally $24)

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $12 (originally $17)

Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence, $20 (originally $25)

Cosrx Pimple Patch 96 Count, $11 (originally $18)

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Ceramide Capsules, $38 (originally $54)

ELEMIS Pro Collagen Super Serum Elixir, $57 (originally $82)

ELEMIS Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm, $46 (originally $66)

Sunday Riley Jewel Box Gift Set, $23 (originally $36)

Vichy Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, $39 (originally $55)

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum, $34 (originally $49)

Three Ships Beauty Dew Drops, $37 (originally $46)

Avene Eau Thermale Solarie UV Mineral Multi-Defense Tinted Sunscreen Fluid, $27 (originally $34)

Philosophy Hope in a Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer, $32 (originally $46)

StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Cream for Wrinkles, $60 (originally $75)

Innisfree Daily UV SPF, $11 (originally $15)

Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil, $28 (originally $40)

Farmacy Clearly Clean Cleansing Balm, $27 (originally $36)

Farmacy Green Clean Cleansing Balm, $27 (originally $36)

Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Moisturizer, $36 (originally $48)

Farmacy 10% Niacinamide Sleeping Mask, $32 (originally $42)

Farmacy Retinol Serum, $45 (originally $60)

Farmacy Honeymoon Glow AHA Serum, $45 (originally $60)

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil, $47 (originally $62)

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Variety Pack, $14 (originally $46)

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask, $27 (originally $39)

Innisfree Green Tea Hydrating Cleansing Foam Face Cleanser, $7 (originally $10)

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Intensive Hydrating Serum, $20 (originally $28)

LAPCOS Sheet Mask Variety Pack, $20 (originally $26)





Best Body Care Deals

The holidays are right around the corner, and, depending where you live, that might mean a cold, dry, sunless winter. If that’s the case, this Amazon sale has the body care essentials to keep your body moisturized, smooth, and sunkissed. Shop self-tanners (like the St Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse), body oils, and hydrating body washes at marked-down prices while getting a huge deal on the Braun Silk-épil 9 9-890 Epilator for Women, a high-ticket body hair-removing gadget.

Braun Silk-épil 9 9-890 Epilator for Women, $90 (originally $150)

St Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse, $29 (originally $42)

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Crepe Control Tightening Body Cream, $41 (originally $59)

Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Razors plus Olay Blade Refills, $17 (originally $23)

Cetaphil Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion for Body, $12 (originally $17)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Shimmer Body Oil, $27 (originally $38)



Best Hair Care Deals

Caring for your hair can add up, which is why it’s imperative that you snag effective hair care essentials while they’re being offered at a discounted price. Everything from shampoo and conditioner duos (from high-end brands like Oribe, no less) and hairspray to bond-strengtheners and blow-dry cream, this sale has tons of quality options available for less.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $45 (originally $75)

Pura D’or Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo, $32 (originally $50)

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $20 (originally $29)

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, 8.5 Fl Oz, $24 (originally $30)

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 8.5 Fl Oz, $24 (originally $30)

Olaplex Bond Intense Moisture Mask No. 8, $24 (originally $30)

Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother, $24 (originally $30)

IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothie Spray, $22 (originally $32)

IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Blowout Balm, $23 (originally $33)

SexyHair Big Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder, $15 (originally $20)

R+Co Cool Wind pH Perfect Air Dry Creme, $22 (originally $32)

R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray, $13 (originally $18)

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo, $21 (originally $26)

Living Proof Dry Shampoo, $29 (originally $41)

Twist Hit Reset Light Clarifying Shampoo, $8 (originally $12)

Twist Curl Goals Moisture-Locking Leave-In Conditioner, $8 (originally $12)

All About Curls Bouncy Cream, $10 (originally $14)

DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence Zero Lather Cleanser,$20 (originally $26)

DevaCurl Low-Poo Original Mild Lather Cleanser for Moisture, $20 (originally $26)

Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo, $21 (originally $29)

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Defrizzing Conditioner, $18 (originally $24)

Moroccanoil All in One Leave in Conditioner, $21 (originally $30)

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium Hold, $21 (originally $27)

Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong, $21 (originally $27)



Best Hair Styling Tool Deals

Hair styling tools are big-ticket items that require a little splurging. Perfect for gifting or treating yourself, the Amazon sale is offering huge discounts on professional hair styling tools. Whether you’re in the market for a curling iron, flat iron, blow dry brush, or an ionic hair dryer, there’s a deal (or two) for everyone.

T3 Micro Cura Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer, $175 (originally $245)

Hot Tools Pro Signature Gold Curling Iron, $17 (originally $40)

Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step Hair Dryer, $32 (originally $70)

Ghd Curling Iron, $160 (originally $200)

Ghd platinum + Styler Flat Iron, $223 (originally $280)

REVLON Infrared Hair Dryer, $13 (originally $25)

REVLON One-Step Volumizer, $45 (originally $60)

BabylissPRO Babyliss4Barbers Grooming-to-Go Bag, $140 (originally $200)

BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Hot Air Brush, $63 (originally $90)

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron, $124 (originally $160)

BabylissPRO Nano Titanium Prima Ionic Straightener, $40 (originally $50)

Drybar Round Blow Dry Brush, $109 (originally $155)

Drybar High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, $8 (originally $12)



Best Hair Growth Deals

Though lashes and brows grow on their own, sometimes they need a little help. Speed the process up by investing in a lash enhancing serum or a brow growth treatment, both of which are on sale now.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $25 (originally $36)

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW, $27 (originally $38)

Grande Cosmetics GrandeREPAIR Lash Conditioner, $18 (originally $25)



Best Makeup Deals

This sales event is a great way to save on must-have makeup products from well-known brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Sigma Beauty, and Maybelline New York. With sales on bundles and value packs, now’s the time to replenish your collection of brow-perfecting pencils, budge-proof liquid eyeliner, and full coverage foundation for face and body.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $15 (originally $21)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Gel Mini, $6 (originally $9)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil, $14 (originally $19)

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $16 (originally $23)

Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $30 (originally $41)

Dermablend Quick-Fix Body Makeup Full Coverage Foundation Stick, $20 (originally $30)

Sigma Beauty Travel Brush Set, $65 (originally $86)

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Falsies Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $13 (originally $15)

Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge, $15 (originally $20)

Best Nail Care Deals

Now’s your chance to save on those nail care products that make doing your own nails that much easier. While hand cream sets and cuticle oils aren’t always deemed essential, it’s hard not to say no to such good deals. Plus, your nail game will thank you.

OPI Nail Polish Top Coats, $9 (originally $11)

Deborah Lippmann It's A Miracle Intense Therapy Cuticle Oil, $18 (originally $20)

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener, $16 (originally $19)

L'Occitane Holiday Hand Cream Wardrobe, $50 (originally $59)

Best Oral Care Deals

Now is your chance to save on that pricey electric toothbrush or teeth-whitening device that you’ve been eyeing. Plus, Amazon’s top-selling whitening strips are discounted too, so we recommend checking out a few before they sell out.

Crest 3DWhitestrips Radiant Express + LED Light, $46 (originally $80)

Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, $30 (originally $40)

Smile Direct Club Teeth Whitening Strips, $13 (originally $19)

Smile Direct Club Teeth Whitening Kit, $28 (originally $40)

Moon Whitening Care Teeth Whitening Device, $56 (originally $80)

Moon Teeth Whitening Pens, $14 (originally $20)