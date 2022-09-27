Amazon Is Having a Second Prime Day Sale Event–Here's What You Need to Know

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

You heard it here first—the second best time of the year is happening again (hint: it’s shopping-related), but this time, it’s bigger and better than before. If you didn’t get the opportunity to snag your favorite essentials during Prime Day this summer, now is your chance with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (or essentially, a second Prime Day). Plus, with the holiday season approaching, the two-day sale is the perfect excuse to get a head start on your holiday shopping (and to avoid the stress of last-minute purchases).

Here's the deal: On October 11 and 12, you can search hundreds of deals across beauty, electronics, fitness, and home categories to treat yourself or your colleague, friend, or loved one this season. From clean skincare products and teeth whitening strips to personal Alexas and smart TVs, this major sale will certainly have something for everyone. Be sure to keep an eye out for early deals to score extra savings prior to the event, too.

Read on to learn more about what to expect, and the best deals to take advantage of before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale in October?

Amazon confirmed to us that the Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11 and 12, but early deals can be seen as early as October 10. We can expect the event to start at midnight PDT on October 11 and end at 11:59 pm PDT on October 12, which is similar to Prime Day in July. You can also ask your Alexa device for additional details.

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October?

Similar to Prime Day in July, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will be a member-exclusive event filled with can’t-miss deals across the home, fashion, electronics, beauty, categories, as well as on Amazon-brand devices like Kindles, Alexas, and Echos. However, the major difference between the two is that the Prime Early Access Sale will feature more Black Friday-esque deals for you to receive a head start on holiday shopping before November sales.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, don’t fret. You can still sign up for a complimentary 30-day trial to access the sale, free two-day shipping, and other incredible perks before committing to the paid membership (which is priced at around $14.99 a month or $139 per year). However, non-subscribers can also shop from thousands of discounted options, too.

What other brands offer these deals?

This event is exclusive to Amazon, but plenty of brands like to get in on early holiday shopping events, too. Eye-catching sales in beauty and fashion include top-rated brands like Vital Proteins, Caudalíe, Olaplex, Reebok, Grande Cosmetics, and New Balance—all at the same discounted prices you saw back in July, if not better.

What products sold best in July?

During Prime Day this year, our readers invested in everything tech- and wellness-related, across the beauty, electronics, fitness, and home categories. Toning devices, wireless headphones, blow dryers, and at-home cardio equipment were some popular items readers loved, along with luxury skin, hair, and oral care finds. We expect these same products to be at the top of our readers' wish lists the second time around.

