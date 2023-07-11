I'm a Beauty Editor Stocking My Prime Day Cart With the Perfume of Summer, A Brightening Eye Cream & More

Prime Day is (finally) in full swing, with tons of deals available on Amazon until tomorrow, July 12. You can find everything from smart watches to toners on major sale during the event, so it’s a great opportunity to pick up something you’ve had your eyes on for a while or a product you’ve been curious to try for yourself.

You might think of tech or homeware when Prime Day comes to mind, but the retailer always has a number of beauty and personal care products on sale. They usually have thousands of items to choose from, so it can be hard to determine which products are worth the sale or not. If you’re looking for recommendations for what to get, we’ve got you covered.

Ahead, find the 10 best beauty-editor approved picks from this year’s Prime Day sale.

Shop now: Crest Professional Effects 3D Whitestrips, $30 (originally $46)

Amazon

Want whiter teeth without spending an arm and a leg at the dentist’s office? Pick up a tried and true favorite, the Crest 3D Whitestrips, for over $20 off this Prime Day. This kit comes with 44 total strips, giving you professional quality teeth whitening in just one hour. You’ll notice a difference after just three days of treatments, and get full results after 20. Reviewers love that they see results quickly while using and that they don’t cause sensitivity.

Shop now: Vacation Eau de Toilette Perfume, $42 (originally $60)

Amazon

You’ve probably seen the super buzzy sun care brand Vacation all over your TikTok feed (especially their super fun whipped-cream looking sunscreen)—so you’re in luck this Prime Day as the brand is offering 30 percent off of their entire Amazon storefront. It’s obviously a great chance to stock up on sunscreen lotion or spray, but we have our eyes on their signature fragrance. It smells like your ideal summer vacation, with notes of coconut, banana, and pineapple—as well as hints of swimsuit lycra and sea salt to instantly transport you to a day at the beach or pool. If you have yet to find your summer perfume of choice, this is a great opportunity to try it out at a discounted price.

Shop now: Undefined Beauty R&R Sun Serum SPF 50, $21 (originally $28)

Amazon

Undefined Beauty is an inclusive beauty brand that focuses on making sustainably sourced products with plant-based ingredients. They’re having 20 percent off on all products during the Prime Day sale, including their best-selling Sun Serum—which is a tinted sunscreen that has mineral, broad spectrum protection. Alongside 12 percent zinc oxide, it’s formulated with niacinamide, vitamin E, and plant antioxidants to strengthen and protect your complexion from environmental stressors. We love that it has a liquid consistency that blends and absorbs quickly, and leaves a natural (not greasy) finish.

Shop now: Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse, $26 (originally $32)

Amazon

A clarifying hair cleanser is so necessary during the summer, and this one from Act+Acre is top-notch. It works to detox the scalp from impurities, product build-up, and excess oil while adding nutrients back in for clean, healthy hair. It’s formulated with moringa, rosemary, and baobab oil to soothe and strengthen the hair. You can get it for 20 percent off this Prime Day, along with other select Act + Acre products (such as the Stem Cell Scalp Serum and the Gua Sha Tool).

Shop now: HUM Hair Strong Gummies, $19 (originally $26)

Amazon

If you’re running low on vitamins, HUM is having 30 percent off everything on their Amazon storefront. We recommend the best-selling Hair Strong Gummies, which are made with biotin and folic acid for stronger and longer strands. The gummies also work to prevent hair loss and promote healthy hair and scalp. We also love that they taste great without any artificial colors or sweeteners.

Shop now: Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set, $11 (originally $16)

Amazon

Heatless curling was definitely one of the most notable hair trends of the past year, with this set from Kitsch increasing in popularity. With almost 3,000 5-star ratings on Amazon, reviewers agree that the tool can create blow-out worthy curls overnight without the use of any heat or product. You can try it for yourself this Prime Day for 30 percent off, as well as other select products from the brand.

Shop now: Avya Skincare Hydroveda Eye Cream, $41 (originally $58)

Amazon

Ayurvedic skincare brand is having 40 percent off all full-size products as their Prime Day deal, and you’ll want to snag this anti-aging eye cream during the event. It’s able to brighten dark circles, reduce puffiness, and smooth fine lines with all natural, non-toxic ingredients—including turmeric, peony, and neem extract. It’s also formulated with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for extra hydrating and brightening power.

Shop now: Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Natural Deodorant, $14 (originally $18)

Amazon

Trying out natural deodorants can be risky, especially during the summer. This pick from Ursa Major though is one of the best, with over 1,300 5-star ratings agreeing that it keeps sweat and smell at bay, smells great, and lasts all day. The aluminum-free formula is made with kaolin clay and aloe to absorb sweat and soothe the underarm area, and it gets its scent from essential oils instead of artificial fragrance. Alongside the rest of the products from the brand, you can get it for 20 percent off during Prime Day.

Shop now: Waterpik Portable Water Flosser, $56 (originally $70)

Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your oral hygiene routine, this water flosser from Waterpik is a great place to start (and you can get it now for $15 off). Water flossing is considered more beneficial than standard flossing, as it’s able to remove plaque better and can target hard to reach areas in the mouth easily. This one is arguably one of the most popular water flossers on the market, as it’s recommended by 9 in 10 dental professionals and has a seal of acceptance by the American Dental Association (ADA). We love that it’s super easy to use—all you have to do is fill it with warm water and move the flosser along the gumline and between the teeth.

Shop now: MainBasics Dry Body Brush, $7 (originally $12)

Amazon

Dry brushing has a ton of benefits for the body, including promoting lymphatic drainage, treating cellulite, and exfoliating dead skin. This one from MainBasics is one of the most affordable picks on the market, but it’s just as effective as the pricier options. It’s made with a combo of firm boar bristles and rubber tips to provide a spa-like massage that isn’t too rough on the skin, and has a small round shape to fit into the grip of the hand perfectly. You can get it on Prime Day for only $8.