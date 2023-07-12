Amazon’s Secret Luxury Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals—The 16 Best, According to A Fashion Editor

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event is officially on. The promotions are live for two full days, until July 12, and apply to everything from homeware to travel and athletic gear—areas in which Amazon is known to have an abundance of merch. But you may be surprised to know that the marketplace’s fashion selection is robust, too, with Prime Day revealing major price cuts even on luxury pieces from designers such as Coach, Altuzarra, and Sergio Hudson. And the deals aren’t only found there—Amazon’s subsidiary Shopbop boasts Prime Day deals, too.

On Amazon, Hudson’s Signature Belt will help you highlight the waist in your favorite shorts, trousers, dress, or skirt, and if you’re looking to create a uniform, Levi’s 724 Straight Jeans and Good American’s Racerback Tank Bodysuit are the perfect pairing for under $100. Meanwhile, over at Shopbop, Aeyde’s supremely comfortable and cute Hilda sandals in pink are 40 percent off right now. To keep things cute even in the kitchen, you can snag La DoubleJ’s pineapple apron. (If you love coordination, then be sure to check out this matching tablecloth.)

Below, find the best Prime Day deals to shop now.

Best Luxury Deals

Adriana Degreas Solid Hot Pants Bandeau Bikini, $150 (originally $300)

Aeyde Hilda Sandals, $225 (originally $375)

STAUD Ashlyn Dress, $315 (originally $450) with code PRIME25

Sergio Hudson Signature Belt, $118 (originally $295)

SENSI STUDIO High Neck Cut Out Dress, $293 (originally $366)

Coach Kellie Leather Sandal, $111 (originally $185)

Altuzarra Hilaree Skirt, $355 (originally $895)

La DoubleJ Pineapple Apron, $172 (originally $120) with code PRIME25

Best Fashion Deals

Good American Racerback Tank Bodysuit, $36 (originally $60; also available on Shopbop)

Mar Y Sol Amara Tote, $117.60 (originally $168; also available on Shopbop)

SHAPERMINT Halter Bikini Top, $17.50 (originally $25; matching bottoms here)

Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal, $35 (originally $55)

Dr. Martens Blaire Slide Flower Sandal, $80 (originally $110)

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans, $48 (originally $70)

State Cashmere Essential Crewneck Sweater, $72 (originally $120)

Gold Standard Premium Water-Repellent Shoe Protector Spray, $13 (originally $16)