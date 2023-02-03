Shop From 100s of Editor-Loved Beauty Products And Get an Amazon Gift Card

If you already have some new beauty products on your wish list or need to restock some empties, you might as well get something back. Amazon agrees—at least this weekend they do. Amazon Beauty was chosen by the Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), an annual awards program that recognizes the best products and brands of the year, as the 2022 People’s Choice Retailer of the Year winner. To say thank you to their customers, Amazon is giving $10 gift cards when you spend $50 on select beauty brands. This deal runs February 3-5.

And they made sure to include some of the best products and brands on the site, including top-rated hot tools, and premium brand skincare, like Sunday Riley, Strivectin, EltaMD, and more.

The Top 10 Beauty Products to Shop



Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $30

The No. 3 Perfector is one of the best rated products in the Olaplex line and a favorite for Byrdie editors as well. The product functions as a bond protector (read: “glues” the broken chemical bonds from dye and heat damage back together). All hair types can use it once or twice a week before shampooing and conditioning.



Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $24

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is another perennial best-seller. The thick texture wraps lips in a moisturizing coating that keeps them soft and supple for hours. On Amazon, the lip mask is available in five scents, including the classic berry, vanilla, and gummy bear.

Grande Cosmetics GrandLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $68

If you’re looking for longer, stronger lashes, then this is the product to add to your arsenal. One dip of the wand is enough product to swipe across both of your lashlines like eyeliner. Use once a day to start seeing results in four to six weeks. Plus, just one tube (a three month supply) hits the $50 minimum and you’ll receive $10 back in Amazon gift cards.

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $85

The Sunday Riley Good Genes is one of the brand’s first products and its most iconic. Lactic acid, an alpha-hydroxy acid, exfoliates the surface layers of the skin getting rid of dead skin and excess oil build-up to reveal the fresh, glowy skin cells underneath. Then licorice helps to brighten and arnica soothes to aid in preventing any irritation.

StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $95

Strivectin claimed the top spot for Best Neck Creams—let me recount the reasons why: the proprietary complex improves elasticity of skin and can minimize the appearance of horizontal fine lines. And with all the hours we spend with our heads bent over our phones and computers, this is needed to fight tech neck. Then niacinamide, the gentle giant of actives, helps to strengthen the skin barrier, soothe redness, and lessen dark spots. It’s on the pricier end of the spectrum, but this is a stacked bench of power hitter ingredients.

EltaMD UV Sheer SPF 50+ Face and Body Sunscreen Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $34

A sunscreen is an essential item for any skin care routine. But if the scent, texture, or results aren’t appealing, you’ll be less likely to apply it daily. If you’ve been disappointed by products in the past, this is the one to try. The formula rubs in totally clear on all skin tones and was specifically developed to be oil-free for oily and acne-prone skin.

T3 Afar Lightweight Travel-Size Hair Dryer

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $180

T3 is a leader and innovator in the hair hot tools space and their hair dryers are not to be slept on. Their travel-size hair dryer was one of the picks for our best hair dryers lab test, because it was lightweight and compact, yet dries hair quickly. It also is dual-voltage so you can safely use it across the globe.

L’Oreal Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Rinse Out Hair Treatment

Amazon

Shop Now: Amazon.com, $10 (originally $11)

This is a drugstore treatment that really blew me away with its performance when it first launched, and a few years later is still one of my favorite products. Use this in place of a traditional conditioner or mask after shampooing. You dump one dose worth of the watery treatment through your strands and wait eight seconds—yes, only eight seconds—before rinsing out. This leaves your hair super soft, smooth, and frizz-free.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $180

While an investment, an electric toothbrush is one of the best things you can add to your oral care routine to get teeth and gums clean and help prevent cavities—they get the stamp of approval from dentists, too. This buy from Philips has three brush settings, three intensity modes, a pressure sensor (so you know when you are pressing too hard or too soft), plus a 14-day battery life. Throw in the travel case and extra brush head and it’s worth the price tag.

Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K Gold Digital 3 Barrel Hair Waver

Amazon

Shop now: Amazon.com, $56 (originally $80)

Beachy waves are back but in a slightly different manner. Rather than creating the waves with a curling iron, many people are using an old school barrel waver. This one from Hot Tools is 30 percent off and has a 4.4 star rating. The temperature display makes it easy to see how hot the iron is (up to 450 degrees) and an eight foot swivel cord is long enough to reach inconvenient outlets. This is the tool to get to hop on the trend.