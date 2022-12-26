These Are The 20 Best After-Christmas Sales On Amazon In 2022

Now that your gift shopping is effectively over, it’s finally time to indulge yourself. A somewhat responsible way to do so is with an after-Christmas spree on Amazon, where the fashion and beauty deals can be pretty sweet.

Of course, not all deals are created equal. My experience as a fashion writer has taught me that they can be hit-or-miss, but there are some stellar discounts on brand-name clothes, shoes, and accessories happening right now. You can snag Dr. Martens’ Arbor platform Chelsea boots, which many reviewers said were comfortable after a short breaking-in period, or if you’re looking to build up your athletic wear collection, you can snatch up Sweaty Betty’s 9” Biker Shorts or Girlfriend Collective’s Compression Pocket Leggings—all at a major discount.

In the beauty department, top-rated skincare, makeup, and hair care products boast discounts as high as 50 percent. We’d grab L’Oreal Paris’ Lash Paradise Mascara (which has more than 65,000 five-star ratings) and Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil before these deals are gone.

Below, find the best Amazon after-Christmas fashion and beauty deals to shop now.

Best Fashion Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Amazon

