These Are The 20 Best After-Christmas Sales On Amazon In 2022

Now that your gift shopping is effectively over, it’s finally time to indulge yourself. A somewhat responsible way to do so is with an after-Christmas spree on Amazon, where the fashion and beauty deals can be pretty sweet.
Of course, not all deals are created equal. My experience as a fashion writer has taught me that they can be hit-or-miss, but there are some stellar discounts on brand-name clothes, shoes, and accessories happening right now. You can snag Dr. Martens’ Arbor platform Chelsea boots, which many reviewers said were comfortable after a short breaking-in period, or if you’re looking to build up your athletic wear collection, you can snatch up Sweaty Betty’s 9” Biker Shorts or Girlfriend Collective’s Compression Pocket Leggings—all at a major discount.
In the beauty department, top-rated skincare, makeup, and hair care products boast discounts as high as 50 percent. We’d grab L’Oreal Paris’ Lash Paradise Mascara (which has more than 65,000 five-star ratings) and Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil before these deals are gone.
Below, find the best Amazon after-Christmas fashion and beauty deals to shop now.
Best Fashion Deals
- Crocs Classic Clog, $27 (Originally $50)
- Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Square Neck Tank, Pack of 2, $9 (Originally $17)
- Dr. Martens Arbor Steel Toe Light Industry Boots, $133 (Originally $180)
- Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $55 (Originally $80)
- Sweaty Betty Lightweight All Day 9” Biker Shorts, $14 (Originally $48)
- Calvin Klein Unlined - Wireless Bralette, $21 (Originally $30)
- Girlfriend Collective Compression Pocket Leggings, $70 (Originally $88)
- Daily Ritual Mock Neck Short Puffer Jacket, $45 (Originally $65)
- Superga 2790 Sneaker, $50 (Originally $80)
- Dolce Vita Women's Hoven H2o Fashion Boot, $102 (Originally $170)
Best Beauty Deals
- Tweezerman Slant Tweezers, $16 in Pink (Originally $23)
- L’Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (Originally $13)
- Honest Beauty Crème Check + Lip Color, $14 (Originally $18)
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil, $28 (Originally $40)
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, $9 (Originally $11)
- Cetaphil Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum, $12 (Originally $18)
- SRB Rice Bran Enzyme Powder Face Wash, $15 (Originally $25)
- Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firmer Tinted Moisturizer, $69 (Originally $75)
- T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand, $243 (Originally $325)
- L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Brush Dryer, $89 (Originally $119)
