Amanda Seyfried Wore This Red Lipstick for an Old Hollywood-Inspired Red Carpet Look

While Amanda Seyfried was unable to make it to the Golden Globes earlier this month (due to a musical project which ended up being an adaptation of Thelma and Louise, not Mamma Mia 3, unfortunately), she showed up and showed out for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, where she accepted the award for her performance in The Dropout wearing a vintage Dior gown.

Seyfried looked like a golden goddess in her draped metallic gown, with classic glam to match. "With Amanda’s gold dress, we went with a classic award show reference: old Hollywood glamour," her makeup artist Genevieve Herr tells Byrdie. "Amanda looks so good in a bright lip, we just couldn’t resist the temptation."

Courtesy of LancÃ´me

To ensure that Seyfried had a glow that lasted all night, Herr paid special attention to skin prep. "Hydration is key," says Herr, who started with Lancôme’s Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Mask ($15), and then the Advanced Genifique Face Serum ($132). "This duo is perfect for calming the skin while infusing it with maximum hydration. I also used my go-to primer, Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer ($35), which I love because it helps keep everything in place without drying out the skin."

Courtesy of LancÃ´me

Herr also made sure to use long-wear formulas to keep everything in place through the entire show. "We also relied on Lancôme’s long-wear formulas, which show up beautifully on camera and ensured Amanda’s makeup looks flawless all night long. Everything from the lipstick to the foundation to the liner is built to last, which makes my job as a makeup artist easier." For example, she used the Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation ($57) for a natural matte finish that didn't budge.

Courtesy of LancÃ´me

After finishing Seyfried's complexion, Herr added some definition to her eyes using the Idôle Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner ($23) in Syrup Brown (available in February). "This formula is incredible! I love how the felt tip is versatile and ultra-precise. And this new shade is rich and luxurious." Herr then smoked out the subtle wing using the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette ($60) in Nude Sculptural and finished off the eyes with a healthy coat of the Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Mascara ($30).

Courtesy of LancÃ´me

The star of the show, though, was the actress's classic red lip, courtesy of L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte Lipstick ($32) in French Touch. "[This]was the perfect red to compliment Amanda’s dress," says Herr. "I love that it has a little bit of an orange undertone that went great with her gold look. There’s nothing more timeless than a red lip—no matter the season, no matter the occasion, a red lip is the perfect mechanism to elevate a look. And certainly, nothing brightens up a dreary winter day better than a bold pop of color on your lips."

