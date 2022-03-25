Amanda Seyfried Keeps This Iconic Lip Gloss in Her Pocket

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Amanda Seyfried is savoring the global excitement surrounding her newest project, The Dropout. "I've never experienced this kind of engagement with a character I've played," she says. In the Hulu series, Seyfried takes on the role of Elizabeth Holmes. If you're unfamiliar with the name, Holmes is the founder of the scandalous healthcare technology company Theranos. The show chronicles her journey from becoming the world's youngest self-made billionaire to losing it all.

For Seyfried, stepping into Holmes' world was equally thrilling and challenging. She, along with her team, carefully thought through how to portray the infamous founder on-screen. From learning her quirky habits to wearing her signature red lipstick in a slightly askew manner, Seyfried fully committed herself to the intense role. Ahead, Seyfried discusses what she's learned while working on The Dropout, the beauty product she always keeps in her pocket, and what she's looking forward to this year.

The One Thing She's Learned While Playing Elizabeth

"I learned I am a character actor in my heart. With The Dropout, there was another level of excitement and challenge. I've played other real people, and they've been amazing opportunities. But Elizabeth was someone I didn't think I could connect to, so trying to get into character was amazing. The preparation period was really exciting. We were trying to humanize this person. It was fun to explore her awkwardness and eccentricities. It was thrilling to wonder why she made every move or walked a certain way."

The One Thing She Wanted to Convey With Elizabeth's Beauty Look

"She's still very much a mystery to me. What we wanted to play in our version is somebody that just doesn't have time to do her makeup. But she's still somebody who wants makeup on her and won't let anybody do it for her. With her, it's a controlling behavior, but it's also a commitment to use makeup to enhance an image."

Hulu / The Dropout

The One Beauty Product She Always Used on Set

"When Elizabeth developed that iconic red lip look, it was always the same red lip. I keep the red lipstick we used on set in my travel bag—the ​​Lancôme Rouge Drama Ink Lipstick ($28)."

The One Skincare Product She Uses Every Night

"I love the Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum ($52). I also use the Clarifique Face Essence ($95). It smells good, and it feels like I'm doing something good for myself when I use it. I also met the people who make it, so there's a personal connection. My skin's getting older, and I have to pay more attention to it. Luckily, I have this relationship with Lancôme, and I can have these products on hand."

The One Thing That Has Saved Her Hair

"I really burned my hair while filming The Dropout because we used a lot of hot tools to create Elizabeth's undone look. I only wash it every four days or so, and I think that's one of the reasons it's still healthy."

The One Beauty Product She Keeps Everywhere

"I keep a Lancôme Juicy Tube ($20) by my bed. I recently ran out, and I never like to ask for products, so I found a limited edition set of minis online. Now, I have six little Juicy Tubes in every pair of jeans. It's the only thing that works, and it smells incredible."

@renatocampora / Amanda Seyfried

The One Thing She Does to Practice Self-Care

"My self-care routine changed so rapidly after having kids. When I come home, I try to unwind by showering, washing my face, brushing my teeth, drinking a lot of water, and watching TV with my husband. That's the best way to release the adrenaline I'm carrying from the day."

The One Thing She's Looking Forward to This Year

"I want to find another role like The Dropout. I took a job on a new show with Tom Holland. It's amazing, and I love my character. But, I didn't want to commit to something that required me to show up every day. I wanted to have a summer this year. I missed my whole summer last year working, and I want to be around for my kids. But I do want to find something as intense as The Dropout, and I'm excited because I've been getting better opportunities now than ever."

The One Thing She'd Tell Aspiring Actors

"There are waves—you'll go up and go down. If you care about the work and want to be respected, you have to ride the wave. It's also important to be humble at all times. I have a lot of hope for the younger generation of actors coming up. However, social media is an intense place. And if you can, dodge it and take it for what it is. I certainly don't know what I would have done [if it were around when I started]. I was shooting Vanity Fair covers when I was in my early 20s. It was insane, but I never believed it too much because I knew those were moments, and I had to earn them."

