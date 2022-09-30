We Found Amal Clooney's Exact Shade of Red Lipstick

As much as we love celebrities that aren't afraid to try the latest trends no matter how out there, there's something to be said for sticking to a timeless style. Amal Clooney is the perfect example, as she always looks classic, effortless, and subtly glamorous, no matter if she's on a red carpet or vacation in Italy. Well, Clooney turned the glamour up a notch at the inaugural Albie Awards, which she created with husband George to celebrate the courageous defenders of justice around the world.

Honestly, you can take countless notes from her look for the evening, which screamed old-Hollywood glamour. Amal Clooney, Co-Founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, wore an Atelier Versace gown with gold and silver jewel detailing in an art deco-inspired design. With an intricate design on the bodice and thick straps, the dress offered a look similar to the corset tops that took center stage at the VMAs, Emmys, and Met Gala this year.

Her hair added a touch of old Hollywood magic with a deep side part, equipped with voluminous brushed-out barrel curls, keeping her look old-school while having her finger on the pulse with the re-emergence of the side part. But, an outfit is almost nothing without its finishing touches, and her red classic lipstick is what really stole the show.

Charlotte Tilbury was proud to team up with the Clooney Foundation for Justice this year—the brand states, “this mission is a direct reflection of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s guiding principle that everyone, everywhere should feel empowered to live their fullest lives in a world that is fair and just.”

So naturally Clooney wore a full face of Charlotte Tilbury products to the event, applied by Tilbury herself, starting with the Beautiful Skin Foundation ($46) and Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer ($33). To add warmth and dimension to her face, Tilbury opted for the brand-new Pillow Talk Beautifying Face Palette ($75) in Fair/Medium, which features taupe and petal pink blush colors to bring a flush to Clooney’s skin. She kept her eye makeup lowkey and chose the Eyes to Mesmerise Palette ($53) in Exagger-Eye, which includes pink and taupe shimmer shades that complement her blush for a monochromatic look.

Tilbury finished the look with an intense pop of red thanks to the Matte Revolution Lipstick ($34) in Red Carpet Red, a classic bright red with blue undertones. Now, the makeup look was a perfect pairing with her glitzy gown and va-va-voom hair—Clooney’s face and eye makeup were tame, giving way for her bright red lip (a staple of old-Hollywood style) to be the star of the show.

We can take a lesson from the way Amal wears red lipstick—that is, pairing the lip color with chic clothes and subtle makeup throughout the rest of the complexion. All in all, Amal’s look at the Albie Awards is just more proof as to why she is the essence of timeless chic.