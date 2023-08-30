Amal Clooney Debuted "English Toffee" Highlights for Fall

Another food-flavored beauty moment is upon us. No, not strawberry, blueberry, or oat milk manicures. It's not the strawberry or latte makeup trends that have a grip on the internet, or Hailey Bieber’s cinnamon cookie butter becoming a trend. The latest dessert-inspired glam is English toffee highlights, which made their debut on Amal Clooney.



On August 29, the lawyer and Co-Founder of the Clooney Foundation for Justice arrived in Venice, Italy with her husband, George, for the Venice Film Festival. The duo stepped out for a date night, with Amal debuting her new caramel highlights.



Her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared a photo of her and George, declaring Clooney’s new streaks as "English toffee highlights."



“Since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, I was inspired by the change of season in Venice and wanted to create a shade that was somewhere between blonde and brown—English toffee is perfect for early autumn,” Giannetos told Vogue about the look.



He also said that "the secret is to place highlights around the face. I also used L’Oréal’s Smoky Bronde gloss ($20) to add shine and depth to the color.”



The new highlights are a slightly brighter version of Clooney's previous shade. Instead of a rich, even-toned brown, her new look has dimension ,and flows from darker roots to some lighter “toffee” strands. Her hair was styled as usual, sitting at chest-length with a thick, voluminous shine and picture-perfect loose waves.



Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

While in Italy, Clooney hopped on a second trend—though this one had nothing to do with food but, instead, shoes. While exploring the city, Clooney wore sheer sling-back black kitten heels, seemingly signaling her approval of the sheer shoe trend that's been everywhere this summer.



Her Roger Vivier heels were a more sophisticated take on the trend. Usually, fashion girls have been opting into this trend by wearing ballet flats with see-through uppers that fully expose your entire foot. However, Amal wore hers with a small pump and a not-so-see-through decorative buckle on top of her toes, which made the trend a tad more regal. Also, instead of the more popular round-toe iterations most are wearing, hers were pointy-toed. She completed her timeless look with a navy and white floral dress, a coordinating purse, large circular sunglasses, and her husband in tow.