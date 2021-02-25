05 of 07

Track How Long Your Symptoms Last

How long your aches and pains last can be an effective way to judge if you’re experiencing temporary soreness or something more. For starters, there are two types of muscle soreness that any exerciser has likely experienced, says Deblauw. The first is acute muscle soreness, which is when you feel sore during and immediately after your workout. This is likely due to irritating lactic acid and potassium accumulating in your muscles, and your body should flush out the buildup in an hour or so, according to Deblauw. The other type is delayed-onset muscle soreness, or DOMS for short, which sets in about a day after your workout and can last for up to three days afterwards, says Glick. All those microtears you get in your muscles when you exercise? That’s what causes DOMS, and they’ll usually heal themselves with time, some rest, and a nutritious diet, says Deblauw. You can also foam roll, ice, or lightly stretch the affected muscle to help promote healing, he suggests.

If you’re past that three-day mark and are still feeling pain, you may have an injury on your hands and it’s time to check in with an expert, says Glick. “And if you don’t see a 90 percent improvement in your symptoms after two weeks, go see a medical professional because that indicates that something isn’t getting better,” she adds.