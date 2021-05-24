Aloe vera has been used in medicine for thousands of years as it is believed to have potential health benefits for the skin and the body. The trendy succulent may seem innocuous to try but before you go rubbing the leaves all over your face, find out what dermatologists and physicians have to say about the best ways to use aloe vera.

We spoke to Blanca Lizaola-Mayo, MD, Alicia Zalka, MD, Bita Nasseri, MD, and Kim Walls to get expert opinions on the different benefits aloe vera can provide. Keep reading to learn the eight best ways to use the ingredient.