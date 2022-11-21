Alo's Black Friday Sale Is Here Early—Shop the 40 Best Deals Now

If you're looking for a sign to update your workout or loungewear wardrobe, this is it: Alo's Black Friday sale, which (*claps*) is here early this year. From November 21 through 29, the popular yoga and apparel brand of offering 30% off site-wide and up to 70% off its sale section. Bonus: the brand will be adding new styles daily, as well as dropping six (!) new collections during the sale.

From workout leggings and sports bras to ultra-soft sweatpants and on-trend outerwear, the brand's offerings can take you from the yoga studio to a cozy day at home to après-ski and everything in between. Also, if you're in the midst of your holiday shopping, gifts and stocking-stuffers abound, from cold-weather accessories to beauty must-haves from the brand's eponymous skincare and haircare line.

Read on for the best Alo Black Friday deals.

Best Leggings Deals

Alo's leggings are beloved by editors and celebrities alike, and for good reason. Available in a wide range of colors, cuts, and fabrics, there's something for everyone, but below are a few of our favorite deals.



Best Yoga Equipment Deals

Alo is also known for its yoga gear. The brand offers a range of yoga equipment and accessories, including mats, yoga blocks, straps, and towels.



Best Bra Deals

Part of the beauty of Alo's bras are their versatility—though some are tailored for workouts, many others transition seamlessly from the studio to streetwear. What's not to love?



Best Outerwear Deals

Have you ever coveted every single jacket a brand offers? Same. From faux-fur trenches to sherpa jackets to puffers, Alo's of-the-moment outerwear is worth snagging on sale this season.



Best Tops Deals

Alo's range of tops is also pretty all-encompassing: there are workout tanks, turtlenecks, ribbed cardigans, and much more. Some of our favorite deals are below.



Best Bottoms Deals

Yes, Alo offers the coziest sweatpants, but there's so much more in the brand's range of pants and skirts, from chic wide-leg trousers to tennis skirts.



Best Accessories Deals

Need gift ideas? There's an Alo accessory for that. Faux-fur earmuffs, fuzzy socks, beanies—the list goes on. Shop our favorite deals here.



Best Beauty Deals

If you're looking to gift a self-care moment (to a loved one or to yourself!), Alo's skincare and haircare line is a great place to start. We love the below deals, which includes the Byrdie-approved Head-to-Toe Glow Oil.

