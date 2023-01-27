TikTok Can't Get Enough of Alix Earle's Makeup Routine—Here Are All Her Go-To Products

If you’re a member of #BeautyTok in any capacity, even just a casual scroller, you know the name Alix Earle. Seemingly everyone knows her name (even Barstool bros)—and it feels like she exploded overnight. The 22-year-old University of Miami senior and model racked up followers in the millions thanks to her no-holds-barred, unfiltered “Get Ready with Me” (GRWM) videos on TikTok, where she goes through her makeup routine while candidly talking about everything from Miley Cyrus concerts to work trips (like thatTarte trip to Dubai) to partying with her friends to her relationship status. Her social media growth is truly astounding, and she has real power when it comes to selling out products—for better or for worse.

Earle’s makeup routine—and her recaps of her nights out—immediately caught the attention of TikTok users, who watched every video she posted like it was their favorite TV show. She tends to go for a contoured, bronzed look with feathery brows, glossy rose lips and even a smattering of faux freckles from time to time. Soon, TikTokers were replicating Earle’s routine for themselves with the same products. If you were trying to get the viral Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi drops before Earle started using them in her videos, good luck, because they’re impossible to find in part thanks to her stamp of approval; basically every product she touches turns to viral gold.



Below, an exhaustive list of the makeup products Alix Earle uses in her TikTok videos.

Face

Moisturizer: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

Before she gets started with makeup, Earle preps her skin with the iconic Magic Cream to plump and hydrate for a flawless canvas.

Tan: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops

Once she’s moisturized, Earle applies these instant bronzing drops to give her skin a “just got back from vacation” glow.

Concealer: Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer

It’s the gold standard of concealers and Alix would agree. She applies this thick but blendable formula around her nose and eyes before baking. (More on that below.)

Foundation: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, NARS Sheer Glow Foundation or Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick

Depending on the day, Earle alternates between these luxe foundations. The Armani and NARS are liquid formulas with medium coverage and the Tom Ford is a convenient, versatile stick that can be built up or sheered out.

Contour: Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand and Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

Earle uses a few different products for contour, though the Charlotte Tilbury sponge Contour Wand and Maybelline’s affordable Fit Me Liquid Concealer are her usual sculpting essentials.

Powder: Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Setting & Baking Powder

Earle’s go-to baking powder is a TikTok favorite and makeup artist must-have, too. She lets it sit under her eyes for a few minutes, then blends it with a velvety triangular powder puff.

Complexion Brush: Tarte the Buffer Airbrush Foundation Brush

This dense, super soft foundation brush is Earle’s go-to for blending her foundation, concealer and contour.

Bronzer: Benefit Hoola Bronzer

You can’t beat a classic, and Hoola is definitely an icon. Earle reaches for this beloved powder bronzer from Benefit to further sculpt and bronze her skin. She often dusts some on her eyelids for a little definition, as well.

Blush: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Earle usesTikTok’s favorite liquid blush in shades Hope and Happy for her signature bright, rosy cheeks.

Highlighter: Benefit Tickle Highlighter Powder

Earle dusts Benefit’s sweet, pearly pink highlighter down her nose and on her cheekbones.

Faux Freckles: Freck Beauty the Original Freckle

Alix adds a smattering of freckles across her nose with this popular formula that makes giving yourself faux-freckles fun and remarkably realistic.

Eyes

Brow Pencil: Chantecaille Waterproof Brow Definer

Earle’s favorite brow product is the luxurious Brow Definer from Chantecaille, which she uses to tint her brows and brush them into full, fluffy arches.

Brow Gel: Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel

To seal those brows in place, Earle reaches for this easy-to-apply clear brow laminator gel.

Eyeshadow: Tarte Tartelette In Bloom Eyeshadow Clay Palette

Earle doesn’t always wear eyeshadow, but when she does, it’s from Tarte. She tends to stick to taupes and neutral shades on her lids and doesn’t usually wear smoky eyes, colorful shadows or lots of liner—when she does do a wing, it's usually with a dark shadow from this palette.

Eyeliner: NYX Jumbo Eye Pencil in Milk

That being said, she does love a white liner! Earle lines her waterlines with a true white pencil—not a pale pink or a nude—for a bright-eyed, wide-awake look, even when she’s been out late the night before.

Lash Curler: Tweezerman Classic Lash Curler

If you’ve watched any of Earle’s videos, you know she gets way in there with her lash curler. It’s a key step in the Bambi lashes, though, so if you’re going for an Earle-inspired look, get practicing! Remember, don’t squeeze too hard and don’t pinch your skin!

Mascara: Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara and Benefit Roller Lash Mascara

Earle combines these mascaras for a super-long, fluttery doe-eyed look. She says the waterproof Better Than Sex is better than the original version, so keep an eye out for that one when you’re shopping.

Lips

Lip Liner: Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Definer

Earle’s lip liner pencil is so well-used and beloved, it’s like a tiny nub. Before adding gloss, Earle lines her lips with this celeb favorite in a rosy neutral hue.

Tinted Balm: Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

Her pretty-in-pink neutral rose lips are courtesy this creamy gloss-balm fusion with a shiny but not sticky finish.

Lip Gloss: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in $weetmouth

Lately, Earle has been all about the cult favorite Gloss Bomb, which makes lips look fuller with microfine shimmer. She likes the pink shade $weetmouth.





