Algenist’s Genius Liquid Collagen plumps and restores skin with its innovative microalgae technology, visibly reducing signs of aging while evening skin texture and tone. It comes at a high price point but is truly a miracle product if smooth, nourished skin is what you're after.

Very rarely do I come across a product that warrants a gasp. Fortunately, the Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen shook up my mundane daily skincare routine. If you’re fluent in the art of beauty and skincare or even a knowledgeable rookie, you’ve probably heard of Algenist's Genius Liquid Collagen. If not, allow me to introduce your next favorite anti-aging, skin-plumping serum. While the scientific technology behind artificial collagen and its effectiveness is still researched, I can say from personal experience that this liquid collagen has revitalized my skin. Unfortunately, my naiveté led me to believe that at 26 years old, my skin didn't need an anti-aging product. Keep reading to learn just how wrong I was, plus where I saw the most results and improvements.

Algenist Genius Liquid Collagen Best for: All skin types. Uses: Anti-aging, hydration, and firming skin. Potential Allergens: Fragrance Hero ingredients: Alguronic acid, vegan collagen, microalgae oil. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $115 About the brand: Algenist is a vegan skincare brand that creates innovative products centered around the transformative powers of alguronic acid, derived from algae but produced sustainably using biotechnology.

About My Skin: Experiencing early signs of aging

Newly 26 and increasingly aware of my changing skin, I have recently begun investing in preventative skincare products. After incorporating an under-eye cream to reduce dark circles, I then began to notice a few fine lines creeping around my forehead and mouth. My skincare mission quickly changed from preventive to corrective as well. While these skin concerns are novel, I’m still eager to nip them in the bud as soon as possible.

The Feel: Slippery and smooth

Algenist's Genius Liquid Collagen features a slightly viscous formula containing thousands of microalgae oil beads that dissolve while massaging into the skin. The treatment serum comfortably glides onto the skin with a silky, liquid texture. The Liquid Collagen serum leaves you dewy, glowing, and with noticeably enhanced skin.

The Ingredients: Vegan collagen and algae extracts

Alguronic Acid: A skin-smoothing acid used to reduce and prevent fine lines.

Microalgae Oil: A nourishing, softening oil derived from marine algae and containing essential omega-3 fatty acids.

Vegan Collagen: Plant-derived collagen to strengthen and visibly restore skin.

The Scent: Floral

Upon applying the Genius Liquid Collagen, a waft of floral notes immediately fill the nose. The product is accompanied by a strong, fragrant scent that dissipates momentarily after the formula dries on the skin. I can become sensitive to fragrances within products, so this collagen serum passed the test—no headaches here! As a result, I am free to enjoy the delicious scent with each use.

Packaging: Sleek, but with one drawback

Algenist outdid themselves with gorgeous, sleek packaging for the Genius Liquid Collagen Serum. The glass bottle allows users to see the brilliant yellow of microalgae oil beads within the formula. In addition, the top of the bottle features a reflective lid with a dropper created for easy access to the product. Unfortunately, the lid dropper and pump feel somewhat flimsy in comparison to the bottle. Also, as the amount of product in the bottle decreases, it becomes increasingly more difficult to retrieve enough serum in the dropper. This also foreshadows the difficulties of retrieving product from the bottle when it is almost empty, as the dropper does not reach the bottom of the bottle.

The Results: Both corrective and preventative

Algenist's Genius Liquid Collagen is proof that quality ingredients are key. After only a few weeks of twice-daily use, my skin appears brighter, feels softer, and I’ve even seen a few forehead lines smooth out. I also take comfort in knowing that I’m preventing future wrinkles with continual use of the collagen-packed serum. In addition, my naturally oily summer skin is now balanced and hydrated, preventing excess oil production, which in turn creates fewer breakouts. I truly see so many incredible benefits from this product that collagen may be my new favorite skincare ingredient.

The Value: Costs a pretty penny

The $115 price tag gets you 1 oz. of the Algenist Liquid Collagen, though there is a mini version (0.21 oz.) for $25 if you want to try it out before you invest. There’s also a subscription opportunity for customers to save 10% with recurring auto-replenishment every 1-6 months. Saving money in addition to convenient automatic delivery—sounds like a dream to me. Although the overall cost is not necessarily affordable, it is well worth the value considering the outstanding results.

