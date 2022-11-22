We Put Aldo's Pillow Walk Heels to the Test—Here's Our Honest Review

Finding a comfortable pair of heels can be a formidable task. Sure, you can try a block heel or something with a platform and hope that will stave off any pain or blisters for at least a few hours, but unless a shoe is designed for comfort, it's hardly a guarantee. Up until recently it felt like you had to pick your shoes based on only one concern: Comfort or style—but you can't get both.

When Aldo announced its latest innovation with its Pillow Walk line, the Byrdie team knew we needed to try. With claims of dual-density foam that absorbs impact as you walk, moulded sock foam that keeps you feet secure and supported, and a plush insole that let's you bypass any break-in period, it had all the makings for a shoe that was too good to be true. The new technology isn't just available for stilettos either, but also boots, sandals, and platforms.

But does it stand up to the hype? Below, Byrdie editors took out some of Aldo's Pillow Walk selections for a test run (or...walk, rather). Here's what we thought.



Erika Harwood, senior style editor

Design by Hallie Gould

I took what I consider to be a huge risk and got a pair of straight-up heels. I typically wear platforms or block heels for the specific reason of walkability and comfort, and therefore avoid standard heels 99.9% of the time. Living in New York, you end up walking even when you're not planning on it, and the slightest hint of discomfort can ruin your whole day (or week, depending on the damage).

I was genuinely shocked by how easy the Floria sandals were to wear, and have opted for them over my usual boots for evenings out. The soft padding on the toes is an absolute game-changer, whether I'm trekking a few blocks to hit the next event or standing for long periods of time. The plush foam has kept my feet (and especially my toes) in tact after long nights—something that I can't even expect from my usual platform boots and sneakers.

Aldo Floria $98.00 Shop

Jasmine Phillips

Design by Hallie Gould

Aldo boots have a special place in my heart and truly the only reason why I look forward to the winter months. While I believe Aldo typically produces some of three comfiest shoes on the market, I was thrilled to learn about their new pillow talk technology. The soles are pillowy soft with memory foam making all-day wear as comfortable as possible. So yes, these boots were made for walking. My favorite part of these are knee-high stunners is the heel; it’s super trendy and different from the usual block heels I reach for.

Aldo Vonteese $140.00 Shop

Eden Stuart

Design by Hallie Gould

I went with the Mabel boot, and in terms of heel comfort, this pair definitely hits the mark—the boot is surprisingly easy to walk in despite the nearly fiver-inch platform. But in terms of overall comfort: I have to let it be known to my fellow above-average-calf and/or ankle-size crew that this shaft is extremely narrow. I really wish I had sized up, even though the foot would have been a bit roomy. (And honestly, I'm not even sure that would have done the trick.) I could see myself wearing these again for sure, but I don't love that I have to keep them partially unzipped for comfort.

Aldo Mabel (Black Synthetic Smooth) $110.00 Shop

Star Donaldson

Design by Hallie Gould

I wear heels almost every day, and commuting around New York City can be tough if they're uncomfortable. These Pillow Walk heels are truly a revolution. I tried these 4.5-inch black patent heels and felt amazing the whole night I wore them. With a heel this high no matter what the platform height, the balls of my feet tend to be sore. I forgot that I had high heels on and didn't feel sore at all the next day either. Highly recommend!



Aldo Mabel (Black Synthetic Patent) $110.00 Shop

Olivia Hancock

Design by Hallie Gould

Four-and-a-half-inch platform boots don’t seem like they’d be comfortable. But I was pleasantly surprised by Aldo’s Mabel style. My feet felt like they were resting on plush cushions as I walked around in these. I’ll definitely be wearing these a ton throughout the fall and winter.