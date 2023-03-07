Aja Naomi King Uses This $33 Serum Every Single Day

What I Put On My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip, but at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.

Aja Naomi King’s skincare routine is all about hydration, hydration, hydration—and when she finds something she likes, she commits. The How to Get Away With Murder actor, who has been a face of L’Oréal Paris since 2017, is a huge fan of hyaluronic acid and considers it the cornerstone of her routine. “When you find that thing that works for your skin, you stick to it,” she explains. “It takes the guesswork out of anything.”

While the skincare benefits of working with such a major beauty player like L’Oréal are great, what really resonates with King is the brand’s Women of Worth program, which has been spotlighting and supporting nonprofit leaders for 17 years. “It’s part of an ongoing fight to drive meaningful change in the lives of others,” King explains. Since the program was founded, Women of Worth has honored more than 170 women who serve and uplift their communities. L’Oréal donates $20,000 to each honoree to support their chosen cause, provides mentorship opportunities through their network, and gives their causes a platform to help raise awareness.

The amplification allows people like you and me to learn about these charities and get involved,” says King. “If we can elevate that by supporting them, that is so essential. I think L’Oreal Paris sends a clear message that this grassroots, community-based work is compelling and utterly worth it.”

Ahead, King fills us in on the skincare products she can't live without.

About Her Skin

When I was younger, I didn’t understand the benefit of having a skincare routine. It was just like, “I’m young, I’m perfect, who cares?” Working in this industry and having makeup applied while filming wreaks havoc on your skin. I started to notice that my skin was really dry in some areas and pretty oily in other areas, and all this stuff was absorbing into my pores.

How She Got Into Skincare

I was blessed enough to get an education in really taking care of my skin. Hydration has become so important to me, not just drinking water, but moisture and hydration for the skin.

It was working with the L’Oréal products [that sparked my interest.] Makeup artists before had been telling me when I was getting acne, “Go get a facial.” That stuff was nice, but I needed a daily routine that was going to give me the benefits that [L’Oréal] products do. Working with these products, learning more about them, what has gone into them, and how it’s made for my skin, I’ve fallen in love, and it’s been a staple.

Her Morning Versus Nighttime Routine

I do vitamin C in the morning [with the Revitalift 12% Pure Vitamin C + E + Salicylic Acid Serum, $32]. Washing my face, then vitamin C serum first. I love that one, it brightens my skin and clears my pores, and it actually acts as a protectant against pollution in the environment, like a beautiful soft barrier on my skin. I follow with Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Serum ($33) and Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine Eye Serum ($33). The plumping effect combats dryness and gives me the moisture my skin so needs.

My evening routine is washing my face, then applying Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Serum. I love the Revitalift HA + Ceramides Line-Plumping Water Cream ($33). Sometimes I smother that on my face and go to sleep so all that goodness can soak into my skin.

The Product That Makes the Biggest Difference

Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid have made the biggest difference. They’ve really helped to even out my skin tone. I love makeup, but you want to get to a point where your skin looks amazing [without it]. That’s what vitamin C and hyaluronic acid have done for my skin: Even my skin tone, make my skin look brighter and plumper. The moisture is locked in so I’m not dealing with dryness or flakiness. The last thing I want to be is ashy anywhere, so these products have been really great for me.

The Best Skincare Advice She's Ever Gotten

Someone introduced me to refrigerating my hyaluronic acid serum and eye serum. It just feels luxurious. It feels so nice to just massage into my face.

Her Biggest Skincare Pet Peeve

I don’t care how tired anyone is, wash your face before you go to bed! Come on… it’s bad for your sheets, it’s bad for your skin, it’s bad for your overall health. Just wash your face!

Her Most-Used Product

Probably the Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Serum. I use it twice daily.

Her Latest Product Obsession

The Elvive Hyaluron + Plump Shampoo and Conditioner ($18)—I’m loving that hyaluronic acid is being put in everything everywhere because it’s really so good, I had no idea the benefits of it… I didn’t know that hyaluronic acid was something that we made naturally but we lose it as we get older. I’m really obsessed.





