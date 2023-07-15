This "Airbrushed" Blush Technique Gives You Barbie Doll Cheeks

There are so many ways to wear blush. Some of us prefer to swipe a subtle flush of color only on our cheeks, while others like to use a heavier hand and apply it all over. The "airbrushed" blush trend is somewhat of a happy medium, as it takes a diffused approach to blush draping. And luckily, achieving the buzzy makeup look is simple with the right products and techniques. Ahead, we tapped makeup artists Viollete Serrat and Tobi Henney to share step-by-step tips on achieving the airbrushed blush look.

Meet the Expert Viollete Serrat is a makeup artist and founder of Violette_FR.

Tobi Henney is a celebrity makeup artist from Sydney, Australia. She was previously the L'Oréal Paris Makeup Director for Australia.

The Trend

Typically, blush is evenly applied along the high points of the cheekbones. However, airbrushed blush puts a twist on the traditional application. "An airbrushed look is when it's very diffused," Serrat says. The goal is to create a blush look that is more concentrated in the center of the face and softer toward the edges of the face. According to Henney, airbrushed blush "has a seamless, super blended look." The resulting look has an ombré, doll-like effect—and it feels very fitting with the current Barbiecore beauty trend.



The Technique

With the airbrushed blush look, it is first important to gather the right products. "I always love to start with a cream or liquid blush," Henney says. "If it needs more staying power, I will double up with a powder blush." Serrat also recommends cream blushes since they are designed for seamless, skin-like blending. Her pick? Violette_FR’s Bisou Blush ($35). "When you apply Bisou Blush, it has a very similar effect as airbrushing," she says.

As far as blush colors, our experts suggest keeping your skin tone and eye color in mind. "You want to stick to cool tones if you have cool undertones and warmer blushes for warmer tones," Henney explains. On deeper skin tones, Serrat loves using Bisou Blush shades like Aissa. "I love berry," she says. "It feels like such a fresh color with those with a darker complexion.”



Once you've landed on your perfect blush, it's time to focus on your technique. You can approach blush application in different ways: Use a brush to apply it to the skin or use your fingers. "I love to warm up the products on my hand and sheer it out on the brush and the back of my hand before applying to the cheek," Henney says.

This technique makes it easier to control the amount of blush you apply, which is key because the goal is to build as needed. From there, Serrat says you'll want to start applying the blush on the apples of your cheeks. After applying it to the center, she recommends using a brush to blend the blush outward. "For a more [noticeable] ombre effect, add a bit more formula to the center and blend," she says.

It's also helpful to use your face shape as a guide when trying to achieve the airbrushed look. "If you have a more oval face shape, you want to avoid bringing the blush too far to the center of the face," Henney says. "I love also pulling blush from the apples to the high points of the face on more round, heart-shaped faces."

The Final Takeaway

The airbrushed blush technique adds color to your cheeks in a soft yet stunning look. Creating the diffused ombré effect requires meticulous blending, but it's still an easy-to-achieve look. All you need is your favorite blush (cream-based products are best) and a brush (your fingers can also work well). From there, concentrate the blush in the center of your cheeks and blend outward. After that, you'll be left with beautifully diffused blush.

