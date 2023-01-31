The Blurry Airbrush Nails Trend Is Officially the New Way to Ombré

Like with all things in beauty, nail trends are often cyclical. In particular, we've seen tons of unique nail looks from the '90s and '00s reemerge over the last few years. Flared nails, '90s supermodel manis, and double french designs are just a few examples flooding our feeds. Airbrush nails are one of the latest throwback trends to make a major comeback.

The technique involves using a hand-held air-powered spray tool to disperse polish onto the nails, which ultimately creates a cool, hazy effect. Basically, if you've ever seen someone airbrush a t-shirt before, just imagine that process (but on your nails). One of the coolest parts about airbrush nails is that there are endless design possibilities—you can use stencils or freehand the look to create a truly one-of-a-kind look. If you're thinking about giving the trend a try (you should!), we've got you covered. Ahead, find 12 fun examples of airbrush nails.