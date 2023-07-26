Is Airbrush Makeup That Much Better Than Traditional Makeup? MUAs Weigh In

There are so many ways to do your makeup. You can, of course, take the traditional route and use brushes or sponges to apply your favorite products. Or, if you want to take things to the next level, you can airbrush it on (yes, you read that right). Both methods can help you achieve a stunning makeup look—however, there are naturally some differences between the two. Ahead, we asked makeup artists to break down everything you need to know about airbrush makeup vs. traditional makeup.

Meet the Expert Katie Mellinger is a bi-coastal fashion and celebrity makeup artist.

Jamie Greenberg is a celebrity makeup artist and the founder of Jamie Makeup.

What Is Airbrush Makeup?

According to Mellinger, the airbrush makeup technique is similar to airbrushing paint onto a T-shirt. "Airbrush makeup is liquid makeup that is airbrush specific and pushed through an airbrush gun," Mellinger says.

Airbrush makeup is commonly used on television and film sets because of its blurring, long-lasting properties. It's also a great choice when trying to create special effects makeup or cover-up tattoos. "Think of airbrush makeup like an Instagram filter," Greenberg says. "It is great for events or photoshoots because it gives flawless, long-lasting coverage. It also smooths the appearance of your skin and leaves you with a glow."

Airbrush-friendly makeup is either alcohol-based, water-based, or silicone. Each kind is safe to use on the skin; however, an MUA will typically only apply alcohol-based airbrush makeup on areas other than the face. "Alcohol-based airbrush makeup can last for days, but you have to remove it with alcohol, so it's not great for the skin," Mellinger says.

For proper application, use a kit like the beginner-friendly Temptu One Glowing Complexion Airbrush Kit ($179). Mellinger recommends holding the air compressor tool four to six inches from the face. "If it's too close, it will splatter and appear blotchy," she says.

What Is Traditional Makeup?

Traditional makeup refers to how most of us typically apply makeup. This technique requires using standard hand tools (like brushes and sponges) and cream, powder, or liquid cosmetics. "The application is all about a good tool," Greenberg emphasizes. For tools, LYS Beauty's Foundation Brush is one of Greenberg's favorites. When it comes to makeup, she suggests Pur Cosmetics 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF Powder Foundation because it blurs fine lines, leaving you with an "airbrushed" finish.

The Similarities

The main similarity between the two is that you can achieve comparable finishes with the proper techniques. "With the right products, your skin can look airbrushed if it is prepped and the makeup is applied properly," Greenberg says. She recommends using Caliray's So Blown Primer ($36) to create a smooth, seamless base. Mellinger also suggests using a quality makeup sponge like the classic Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge ($20) to mimic an airbrush finish. "Being good at blending will give you the same [airbrush] effect in the long run," she adds.

The Differences

Traditional and airbrush makeup differ the most in application technique. As mentioned, the latter is applied with a compressor tool. "With a compressor tool, it's more likely to apply evenly onto the skin," Greenberg notes.

Another difference between the two methods is their price point. "The [airbrush] equipment requires a lot of maintenance, it's expensive, and you really need to understand how the product works," Mellinger explains. Airbrush kits typically range from $100-$200, whereas beauty sponges and brushes are available at all price points.

As far as which method delivers the longest-lasting results, Greenberg says, "Airbrush makeup generally lasts longer than traditional makeup because of its application tools."

The Final Takeaway

Airbrush and traditional makeup offer two unique ways to approach your beauty routine. If you're going for a natural, everyday look, sticking to your usual beauty tools and products is your best option. If you want a more flawless finish, airbrush makeup is the way to go. Ultimately, you should consider your makeup preferences and the occasion you're preparing for before deciding which method is best for you.

