Agency Skincare Is Here to Revolutionize Teledermatology

Beauty brands are bogged down by a lot of marketing jargon these days. It feels like there's a new launch every day touting a new, sexy "miracle" ingredient you've never heard of. It can be tempting to buy into the sleek campaigns and the airbrushed models convincing you that you need 10 different products in your skincare routine, but the truth is this: A simple skincare routine that includes evidence-based ingredients and support from dermatologists is all that most people need for healthy, beautiful skin.

Enter: Agency Skincare. (You've probably heard of Agency's acne-focused sister brand, Curology.) Unlike Curology, Agency is focused on anti-aging formulations—but like Curology, Agency Skincare was created under the close supervision of a board-certified dermatologist, and uses a telehealth model to match users with an online provider and prescribe Rx-strength ingredients.

Agency Skincare Founded: In 2021 by Dr. David Lortscher, a board-certified dermatologist Based In: San Francisco, CA BEST KNOWN FOR: Replacing in-person dermatological consultations with telederm services and prescription-strength products delivered to your door—for cheaper. Price Range: $30-$40/month HOLY GRAIL PRODUCT: The Future Formula FUN FACT: Agency Skincare has an in-house, board-certified dermatologist named Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud, who serves as associate medical director. OTHER BRANDS YOU’LL LOVE: Curology





"While both brands offer customized formulas, Agency and Curology each leverage different active ingredients to treat specific skin concerns," says Agency's associate medical director and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Tolpinrud. "Curology’s ingredients are customized to target acne skin concerns, while our Agency providers create custom formulas designed to treat signs of aging—like texture, wrinkles, fine lines, and more.

"Additionally, a key feature of Agency is that we adapt your formulas over time to maximize efficacy," she continues. "Your dedicated provider will work with you to get to the right strength over time, depending on your goals and how your skin responds."

Tolpinrud adds that if you're in that sweet spot where you're dealing with acne and the first signs of mature skin (*ahem*—it me), Agency Skincare is for you, too. Since the brand's hero product—The Future Formula—is completely customized to you, your provider will prescribe a blend of Rx-strength ingredients that can address both concerns.

Curious about getting started with Agency Skincare? Read on for my full review.



