7 Drinks to Help Replenish After a Workout

From building strength to boosting your mood, there are all sorts of benefits to exercising regularly. But a tough workout can leave you running low on water or nutrients like electrolytes, both of which can contribute to feeling dehydrated, tired, or sore, says Lauren Minchen, MPH, RDN, CDN, a registered dietitian, and nutrition consultant for AI-driven visual diet diary app Freshbit.

Luckily, there are plenty of after-workout drinks to help you replenish following a depleting sweat session. To help you settle on the right beverage for your post-workout snack, Byrdie talked to dietitians to learn which options are the best to help you recover and refuel in time to get your sweat on all over again.