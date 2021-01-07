The 9 Best Budget Hair Products for Textured Hair (That Actually Work)

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
It's true the textured-hair market is larger than ever, offering superb quality products—though, the formulas often come with a high price tag. For me and my frugal lifestyle, paying $40+ for shampoo just isn't a possibility. And, because of a few affordable gems, it doesn't have to be.
I’ve recently discovered an array of top-quality, budget-friendly hair products that still provide shine, intense hydration, and long-lasting style at half the cost. If your curl type falls between 3A-4C, these are the first-rate products to snag for phenomenal textured locks without spending a fortune. Ahead, discover nine inexpensive hair products you need to add to your wash day routine ASAP.
Maui Moisture’s creamy and effective hair mask is loaded with damage-repair elements (like shea butter) to help revive brittle, shapeless curls. In my experience, some products heavy ingredients can create a waxy coating and weigh my curls down. This mask, on the other hand, never does. It lifts and shapes but also provides long-lasting hydration.
SheaMoisture products always make wash day feel like a self-care moment. Everything I’ve ever used from their line has given way to coils softer, silkier, more nourished than before. Their Manuka Honey & Yogurt Leave-In makes styling a breeze, whether as a heat protectant or for a simple wash-and-go.
Lightweight and highly effective, this product is ideal for anyone who tends to overwash. As someone formerly guilty of this, I can say first hand it’s better to give cleansing conditioners a try. Taliah Waajid is a mastermind at formulating products for curly hair, so this lush conditioning treatment gets the job done with coconut and aloe vera.
This pre-poo treatment may be marketed to kids, but don’t be fooled. It’s equally as effective for adults. If you have thick, curly hair, it’s exactly what you need to moisturize and gently detangle before shampooing. It also contains natural ingredients like marshmallow root extract, aloe vera, and raw honey to soothe an irritated scalp (a dilemma those with thick hair are all too familiar with).
You had me at mimosa, Carol. This heavenly-smelling concoction makes your hair more manageable while repairing any potential damage done by relaxers or heat styling. Unique ingredients like sage leaf extract and nettle strengthen curls and smooth out any rough edges.
No textured hair routine is complete without a solid deep-conditioning mask. If you’re not using one at least once a week, your curls can become crunchy and lose their luster over time. This algae-infused mask from Camille Rose makes even the thirstiest hair feel glossy and full of life.
Thicker strands usually equal more buildup, ugh. This is an issue I’ve struggled with my entire life, but this detoxifying clay mask solves the problem with ease. It’s rich in minerals and washes out quicker than most clay-based products. It leaves your scalp feeling fresh with curls that have far more spring.
It’s almost hard to believe the price tag on this incredible treatment mask. The ingredient that most caught my eye is bamboo stem cells—they can help strengthen and promote healthy hair by extending the anagen phase of the growth cycle (aka the most active phase for hair growth). If you struggle with damage or breakage due to heat styling, this mask is exactly what you need.
My curls started looking significantly better once I incorporated this formula into my routine twice a week. The elasticity and shine it provides is truly unmatched. It helps both immediately and over time—a necessity when you have coarse, curly hair that constantly sucks up moisture.