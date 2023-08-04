13 Style Staples Under $200 That Celebs Wore This Month

If you've ever spotted a chic outfit on a celebrity's Instagram account only to be disappointed when the brands aren't tagged, we’re right there with you. But thanks to our (better than we’d like to admit) sleuthing skills, we’ve found some of the exact pieces some of our favorite celebrities wore this July. And better yet—everything is under $200. Who said celeb fashion had to be unattainable? From Hailey Bieber's perfect white t-shirt to America Ferrera's leather midi skirt, keep scrolling to get a look at the best fashion pieces under $200 that celebrities wore this month.

Hailey Bieber’s Go-To White Tee

Getty

Hailey Bieber’s minimalistic, cool-girl aesthetic never fails to amaze us. She's known for her taste in classic, elevated essentials, and her recent NYC outing in July is no exception. The Rhode Beauty founder was photographed in a perfectly-undone summer outfit. The denim shorts and black belt are perfection, but we think the item that takes this outfit to the next level is her white baby tee from Leset. Made from buttery-soft cotton, this top would look great with just about anything in your wardrobe, and, it’s under $100. Since this outing, seemingly paired the same top with oversized trousers, a trench coat, and white Bermuda shorts on separate occasions.

LESET Kelly Crop Slim Fit Tee $72.00 Shop

Ashley Graham's Fave Bucket Hat

When we saw the raffia bucket hat Ashley Graham was wearing in this Instagram story post, we immediately did our research to find it for ourselves. This Lack of Color hat is under $150 and makes for the perfect summer accessory. Crafted from raffia straw, we think this would look adorable on the beach or out to brunch on a hot summer day.

Lack of Color The Inca Bucket $149.00 Shop

Paige Lorenze’s Wimbledon Earrings

Screw diamonds—pearls are *the* summer staple (especially if you're into the quiet luxury aesthetic). And if influencer Paige Lorenze is wearing them, we know they’re worth it. She donned a stunning look at Wimbleton that consisted of a lime green dress from Self-Portrait and a pair of mother-of-pearl earrings from Nest to finish it off. They’re oversized and come in a clip-on style, so you can wear them even if you aren't pierced.

NEST Mother-of-Pearl Statement Clip Earrings $150.00 Shop

America Ferrera’s Faux Leather Midi Skirt

Is it just us, or did the Barbie press tour seem like it lasted for five years? Regardless, we were obsessed with just about every look we saw, and we especially loved this leather skirt America Ferrera wore. This find from The Frankie Shop is under $150, made of faux leather, and hits just below the knee for that modern midi look. It’s an unexpected summer pick we can’t help but fall in love with.

The Frankie Shop Manyne Faux Leather Pencil Skirt $145.00 Shop

Millie Bobby Brown’s Square-Neck Bikini

Whether you’re reading poolside or hanging out at the beach, Millie Bobbie Brown’s white bikini from Slate Swim is great for any occasion. The white crinkle fabric is trendy yet timeless and belongs on your Instagram feed. Pair it with your fave pair of black sunnies to look just like the Stranger Things star!

Slate Swim Jade Top $82.00 Shop

Tinashe’s Chic Button-Down Shirt

Tinashe attended Michael Rubin’s iconic White Party on the Fourth of July, and we’re loving the outfit her stylist Yasi put together. From the body chain to the white slacks and accessories galore, it’s a style that’s easy to recreate. Grab her sleek button-down from Gergana Ivanova to get her look.

Gergana Ivanova Amber Shirt $200.00 Shop

Kylie Jenner’s Viral Green Workout Set

If there’s one thing Kylie Jenner knows how to do (besides run a billion-dollar beauty empire), it’s how to take fire selfies. And when we saw her in this light green set from Alo, we immediately added the set to our shopping carts. With a ribbed sports bra that features a low back and hip-hugging biker shorts, you can copy this entire look for just over $100.

Alo Seamless Ribbed Low Back Bra $58.00 Shop

Alo 5” Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short $64.00 Shop

Nadia Aboulhosn’s Trendy Cowboy Hat

Blame it on the Renaissance Tour, but we're loving cowboy hats this summer. Model Nadia Aboulhosn posted a photo to her Instagram feed wearing a straw cowboy hat, and fortunately, it's only $35. Pair it with some cowboy boots to really channel the coastal cowgirl aesthetic.

Saddleback Hats Vented Straw Cowboy Hat $34.99 Shop

Nina Dobrev’s Classic White Sneakers

White sneakers that look and feel good are few and far between, but the pair Nina Dobrev posted herself wearing from Frankie4 meets all of our criteria. Under $200? Check. Comfy? Yep, they’re podiatrist-designed. We’ll take one in every color.

FRANKIE4 Nat II White $195.00 Shop

Camila Cabello’s Vacay-Ready Swimsuit

Whether you’re traveling in Europe or enjoying your local beach, why not throw on a cute swimsuit and feel your best? We’re loving this set from ALT Swim that Camila Cabello wore while vacationing in Greece. With a flame design, it’s the perfect suit to wear for your hot girl summer.

ALT Swim Kasia Halter Top $75.00 Shop

ALT Swim Alze Tie Bottom $75.00 Shop

Julia Fox’s Mesh Track Pants

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images

Julia Fox never ceases to amaze us, and this controversial look she was seen rocking on the beach just might be one of her best outfits yet. With a full-on see-through moment going on, we’re loving the bodysuit she wore as a swimsuit and her fishnet trousers, both from PrettyLittleThing. Cop her entire outfit for under $90.

PrettyLittleThing White Cross Front Halterneck Cut Out Bodysuit $35.00 Shop

PrettyLittleThing White Sheer Fishnet Drawstring Trousers $48.00 Shop

Kamie Crawford’s Trendy Pearlcore Earrings

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect pair of pearl hoops, look no further than these ones from Lele Sadoughi that Kami Crawford posted herself wearing. Pearlcore is in, and with an oversized hoop and gold-plated seashell accents, these make for the perfect earring to wear on pool days, with dresses, and pretty much everything in between.

Lele Sadoughi Gold Coquille Pearl Large Hoop Earrings $195.00 Shop

Sofia Richie Grainge's Jade Earrings

Sofia Richie Grainge is known for her timeless style, and the jade earrings she recently wore for a little garden photoshoot moment are no exception. The statement jade and amber-toned earrings pictured here are the Cecilia Drop Earrings from House of Harlow, which come in at $168.