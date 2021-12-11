15 Gifts Ideas for Every Aesthetic on Your List

The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you want to get your gift delivered before the new year, you better start making your list now. However, with your friends having different aesthetics, it can be hard to find the perfect gift. What do you get for the dark academic or your cottagecore bestie? What is an e-girl anyway?

Fortunately, we’re here to help you find some perfect for the most popular aesthetic that will have them bragging about you on their TikTok account.

For the Dark Academic Scholar…

Design by Tiana Crispino

For the English lit major in your life whose head is constantly in a book or walking around like they are trying to solve a mystery, look for things that go with their spooky scholar vibe. Wireframe glasses, leather backpacks, pleated skirts, and tweed vests. Basically, anything that makes them look like they’re attending a ritzy boarding school. For a real treat, give them a nice trench coat for the cold season ahead.

For the Cottagecore Enthusiast…

Design by Tiana Crispino

While winter may be a difficult time for the person who enjoys laying in the grass under the sun, bring them some joy by gifting them soft floral dresses, cozy cardigans, puff sleeve tops, or even some well-loved overalls. Jewelry can be a nice touch, as long as you keep it simple.

For the Creative Art Hoe…

Design by Tiana Crispino

For the friend who is constantly sketching, painting, sculpting, or spending all afternoon at the art galleries, find items that embrace their artistic side. Colorful denim jackets, chunky knit sweaters, striped shirts, or any piece of clothing that highlights art and artist will do. However, when in doubt, a true art hoe wouldn’t turn down a Kanken bag.

For The Viral E-Girl…

Design by Tiana Crispino

For your favorite Twitch star that you actually know in real life, get them something they can show off in one of their videos. Anything from cute fanny packs, graphic print cropped tops, and pastel butterfly hair clips. However, if your e-girl’s taste is closer to the darker side, look for plaid skater skirts, chunky chain necklaces, and gothic T-shirts. If you really want to go all out, get them a wig to play with.

A Throwback for the Y2K Lover

Design by Tiana Crispino

As you can clearly see on TikTok, the '00s are back in fashion. This trend is a little easier to shop for: You can just use the wishlists you wrote in middle school and high schools. Think bucket hats, low-rise jeans, crocs, a whole lot of denim, and anything from Baby Phat and Juicy Couture.