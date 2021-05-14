Byrdie Boy: The Dermatologist’s Guide to Treating Adult Acne in Men

02 of 05

Causes and Prevention of Adult Acne in Men

When it comes to adult acne men face in particular, Engelman says, first and foremost, hormones are the name of the game. “The male body produces higher levels of testosterone (compared with women), which is linked to oil production in the sebaceous glands, leading to more oily skin and clogged pores.” But it’s our lifestyle choices as adults that can play a role in the formation of adult acne that men face as well, from stress to grooming habits.

Like facial hair. Beards and mustaches can act as a trap for acne-causing bacteria and oil, Engelman said. Plus, the products we use may not be appropriate for our skin. “Men tend to use harsh cleansing and scrubbing products, which strip the skin of natural oils and weaken the skin barrier, putting them at greater risk of developing acne. And when acne is present, they don’t go through the necessary steps to get rid of it in a safe, effective way.”

Safe and effective are the key words here, as many of us, upon experiencing a crop of blemishes in our adult years, would head to the acne aisle at the drugstore and layer on harsh, drying ingredients like we did in our teens—back when our skin was way more resilient. Or using one of the many 3-in-1 type cleansers marketed to men nowadays that are fine for our bodies but have no business anywhere near our faces.

Treating adult acne in men comes down to using the right products packed with safe, gentle, and effective ingredients with an anti-aging twist. Below are Engelman’s suggestions for morning and nighttime skincare routines: