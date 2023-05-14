Adriana Lima Swears by This "Super Oil" For Glowing Skin

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

When you hear the words "Victoria's Secret Angel," you can't help but think of iconic models like Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, and, of course, Adriana Lima. Lima walked her last VS Fashion Show in 2018, retiring from the brand after almost 20 years of modeling countless pieces of lacy lingerie and decorated wings. But, as the saying goes, you'll always find your way back home, and Lima is rejoining her Victoria's Secret family this month.

The brand recently re-launched Heavenly Eau de Parfum, now with a chic updated bottle and a brand new campaign, and Lima is the face of the iconic scent's return. I had the pleasure of sitting down with her at the Heavenly launch event in NYC. (She's just as beautiful—and towering—IRL as she is on-screen, FYI.) There's a common misconception that all models are cold and standoffish, but Lima proved to be quite the opposite—her warm and bubbly personality shined through as we discussed everything from her mascara obsession to her return to the brand.

"I’ve been with Victoria's Secret since 1999," Lima told me. "I feel like my career grew since I became part of the Victoria's Secret family, and I feel like I am back home. Coming back with Heavenly has been an honor because one of my favorite campaigns with Victoria's Secret was Heavenly back in 1999. It was my first fragrance campaign with Victoria's Secret, and it's my favorite fragrance with Victoria's Secret. I cannot imagine a better way to return."

Over the course of the event, we chatted about the beauty practices and tips she swears by. Ahead, everything Adriana Lima relies on, from her best-kept fragrance trick to the dramatic mascara hack she learned on set.

Why Fragrance Is the Best Accessory

"The most empowerment in a look comes from a fragrance. No matter what you wear, if you don't have the fragrance at the end, you cannot feel empowered. So, to me, and I guess for every woman, the most key, essential item in a look, no matter if it's a night out, red carpet, or day-to-day, is a fragrance."

The One Thing That Smells Like Home

"Home to me smells like my family—when we are together with a home-cooked meal, or the lingering Heavenly scent in my closet when we’re going out or coming back from a date night. Those scents that bring you back to the present moment, or a special moment, and remind you of your loved ones."

Victoria's Secret Heavenly Eau de Parfum $60.00 Shop

The One Fragrance Trick She Loves

"I have this trick that I do with fragrances. I have a fragrance for every occasion, and I like to be remembered. So, I tend to use the same fragrance at particular times, like events. I have different scents, so people will know my smell, and when they smell it, they will think of me. And then to be remembered, I choose particular people to gift my favorite fragrances, so that way when they use it, I will continuously [be] remembered."

The Best Beauty Tip She Learned On Set

"One of them is that I'm obsessed with mascara. I like to keep adding layers on top of each other. Like, I don't wash them off. I know it sounds crazy, but I add layers for one or two days. I like [my lashes] very heavy!"

The One Makeup Look She Can Always Count On

"I think one of the trends that I've never stopped doing, no matter what season [it is] or where I am, is red lipstick. My signature thing is red lipstick."

The One Thing She Does Before Bed Every Night

"I like to take care of my skin. So, I wash my face with cleanser. And then use my Soma Ayurvedic Vitamin C Serum ($118). I like natural, organic products."

The One Skincare Step She’ll Never Skip

"It’s very important to moisturize your skin on a daily basis and use sunblock. I love oils—absolutely any kind of oil. Right now, I'm using the Rozuri Anti-Aging Super Oil ($115). I know some people get scared because you don't want to make your skin oily, but you can find something really easy to absorb, depending on your skin type. I personally like the heavy oils—the heavier, the better so that I have that dewy, glowy kind of finish."

The Beauty Products She’s Been Using Forever

"I use the Soma Ayurveda vitamin C oil. I’m obsessed with the Tatcha The Water Cream ($70). And I love to take cotton pads soaked in coconut water and put them on the fridge to get cold. Then I put them on my eyes."