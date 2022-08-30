These Celeb-Loved Retro Sneakers Are Literally Everywhere

The newest "it-shoe" isn't a pair of glimmering heels or designer sneakers, instead it's a humble $75 soccer shoe that's been gracing the feet of trend-setting models, actors, and singers non-stop. The current shoe of the moment is the Adidas Samba, and everybody from Bella Hadid to Rhianna has given the sneaker their stamp of approval.

Sneaker enthusiasts know this shoe has been around for ages, and was designed for function rather than fashion. Its origins date back to the 1950s when Adidas created the shoe for European soccer players with the intention of helping them gain more traction on the field thanks to the sneaker's gummy sole. Later, it encountered another resurgence in the '90s when the skater community adopted the style into their own, and yet another in the "Indie Sleaze" era of the late aughts. Since then, the shoe has remained a fairly low-key classic, popping up on high school boys and sporty dads, but seemingly overnight, the shoe has become the must-have item in the fashion community.

Getty



Bella Hadid, known for making even the most unfashionable of items cool, has sported the sneakers multiple times. She's paired them with everything from long plaid skirts and tights to baggy jeans with a baby tee. Recently, it's been hard to keep track of all the trend-setting celebrities who have opted for the trainer-style shoe.



Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber have all incorporated Sambas into their recent outfits, while Emma Chamberlain opted for a platform version of the shoe paired with trousers and a tank, setting the tone for Gen-Z's fall uniform.

Emma Chamberlain



Additionally, BLACKPINK member Jennie posted in a slightly different version of the shoe—the Velosamba—which happens to be made for cycling—though she paired hers with a long plaid dress and white crew socks.

Jennie



The Samba has also gotten the fashion stamp of approval thanks to Adidas' multiple collabs with high-fashion designers. Rhianna was recently spotted wearing a pair from the brand’s collab with London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner, which included bold shades of the Samba sneaker and stitched detailing.

Gucci took a different approach by reimagining Adidas’ Gazelle sneaker, which is a similar style to the Samba, and it has quickly become a staple of Harry Styles’ Love On Tour wardrobe. Unfortunately, these styles carry a bit of a heftier price tag than the original $75 ones.

Hailey Bieber



The comfort-focused, slim silhouette of the sneaker is a departure from the chunky "dad sneaker" trend we’ve seen dominating the past couple of years, so perhaps this shoe marks a new era.

Steph Shep

Whether this is a trend that sticks around for a few months or a few years, you’ll want to get your hands on a pair, and fast. The shoe is selling out quickly on the Adidas website, and they are only available in men’s sizing which makes things a bit tricker if you need smaller than a size 8. If you are lucky enough to snag a pair, you’ll be stepping into fall with your best foot forward.