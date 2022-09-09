Adi Oasis Always Takes These 9 Beauty Products on Tour

If you scroll through Adi Oasis' Instagram, you'll immediately notice her radiant skin and gorgeous curls. The French-Caribbean singer, songwriter, and bassist (who has shared the stage with the likes of Anderson.Paak, Keyshia Cole, and Big Freedia) fittingly describes her beauty philosophy as "natural and minimal."

Like many of us, the women in Adi's life have heavily influenced her relationship with beauty. "Growing up, I had the best of both worlds as my mom is a country girl that wears no makeup, whereas my step-mom never leaves the house without makeup and a fashionable outfit," she explains. Though Adi typically takes a "less-is-more" approach to hair and makeup, some days, you'll find her rocking a stage-ready statement lip and glittery eyeshadow.

But, no matter what look she's wearing, Adi firmly believes beauty is about more than just products. "My idea of beauty has shifted over the years," she reveals. "To me, it is deeper than makeup and skincare. Daily movement, staying hydrated, and nourishing my body from the inside out is all part of my beauty ritual. Products are necessary—but they come secondary."

With this perspective in mind, it's no surprise Adi is extra intentional about the products she chooses to use. Since she is constantly performing around the world, the musician curates her routine with select essentials that make her feel confident onstage. Ahead of her next tour stint across the U.S. and Europe, we caught up with Adi to discuss her beauty must-haves. Keep scrolling to discover her picks, from skincare to fragrance.

Skincare

Adi's skincare ritual remains consistent whether she's home or on a tour bus. Her morning and evening routine consists of three products from the Derma•e vitamin C line—specifically, the Facial Cleanser, Serum, and Face Oil. They've held a permanent spot on her top shelf for years because she loves their brightening and hydrating properties. The serum, which also contains hyaluronic acid to boost moisture, is her favorite product from the collection. "It's the perfect combination for my skin—lightweight and nourishing," she says.

Makeup

Adi is selective about the makeup she takes with her on the road. "I love multi-use products as it keeps the makeup bag light and preparation seamless," she says. One of her favorite products is the Juice Beauty Cream Blush in Orange Blossom, which she applies to her lips and eyelids.

She also uses the M.A.C Pro Longwear Concealer—which offers full matte coverage for up to 24 hours. "It's lightweight and can be used to add a bit more coverage on the face without feeling heavy," she adds.

Adi likes to round out her look by touching up her brows. "Whether prepping for a show or going to the supermarket, filling in my eyebrows is an absolute must," she says. Her go-to brow pencil? M.A.C Veluxe Brow Liner. This pencil is perfect for stage makeup as it's long-wearing, sweat and humidity-resistant, and delivers a flawless matte finish.

Adi Oasis

Haircare

When you're traveling from city to city, protective styles are ideal. "I love rocking box braids while on tour," Adi says. The versatility of braids allows her to effortlessly create different styles for shows, such as a high-to-the-sky ponytail or bun. Since braids require less maintenance, Adi only keeps one product on hand, a travel-size Pattern Edge Control. The innovative formula provides a long-lasting, high-shine hold (without ever flaking or drying out hair), making it easy to lay or swoop baby hairs.

Fragrance

Adi finalizes her beauty ritual by spritzing on Mugler's Angel Eau de Parfum, which is her signature scent. The beloved fragrance features notes of Calabrian bergamot, praline, and patchouli. Together, they create a sensual yet light and playful blend—which is the very energy she embodies while on stage.

