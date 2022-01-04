Addison Rae Uses This $7 Pore-Clearing Serum to Treat Breakouts

What I Put on My Face All skin is good skin, which is why good skincare is more of a journey than a destination. We all love a one-off tip—but, at Byrdie, we’re more interested in how our skin evolves over time. The product we've used for a decade, the ingredient cocktail that made us glow, the step we never skip, and all the advice in between. This is the stuff that makes a real difference. With What I Put on My Face, we’re bringing you the rituals, recommendations, and failed experiments (we’ve all had them) straight from celebrities, founders, and influencers who’ve gone through it themselves.



I’d be lying if I said I’d expected Addison Rae’s skincare routine to be minimal. Despite the burgeoning Gen Z icon’s schedule—filled with non-stop travel and endless hours spent in makeup chairs—Rae’s skin (as seen on her Instagram and TikTok) is always glowing and clear. Since my own skin reacts poorly if I so much as leave my makeup on past 11 p.m., I naturally assumed that Rae’s radiant complexion had to be the result of an expensive skincare routine, frequent facials, and the oversight of a celebrity dermatologist.

Not quite, it turns out. As Rae herself told me, her actual skincare regimen is surprisingly simple and delightfully affordable. And rather than keep an A-list derm on speed dial, she does what most other 21-year-olds would do when searching for skin advice: she asks her friends.

That’s not to say she doesn’t appreciate the value of a good skincare routine. In fact, when creating her new Addison Rae Fragrance line, she went with a “skincare-meets-fragrance” formula, filled with ingredients you’d normally find in a hydrating serum rather than a scent. “I wanted my fragrances to be thoughtful and to feel good on the skin,” Rae says of the mood-boosting perfumes, aptly named Hyped AF ($40), Chill AF ($40), and Happy AF ($40). In honor of the multi-hyphenate’s latest venture, we sat down with Rae to get all the details on her favorite products, her go-to skincare ingredient, and more.

@addisonrae / Instagram

About Her Skin



Unfortunately, my skin has treated me differently during the past two years than usual. I used to always have clear skin and didn’t do much to maintain it. But since moving to L.A. and getting a little older, my skin has changed so much. I get cystic acne and breakouts when it’s close to that time of the month for me, and now I have to do a lot more.

How She Got Into Skincare



I started asking my friends who I noticed dealt with the same problems as me. Sometimes they can help more than you think!

Her Morning vs. Night Routine



I start my day with my Item Beauty FastPass Gel Cleanser ($18), then follow up with an Epicuren Enzyme Toner ($22). Then I use the Item Beauty Lite Sauce Moisturizer ($20), which is lighter and easier to use in the morning. I follow that up with the Epicuren X-Treme Cream Propolis Sunscreen SPF 45 ($43) to get ready for the day. I end my morning routine with a spray of my Addison Rae Fragrance Happy AF ($40). It always gets me going in the morning, the sweet scent makes me so happy!

For evening, it stays very similar, except if I'm wearing makeup, I'll use my Item Beauty Slick Type Cleansing Balm ($20), which is great for removing makeup, and then will follow my morning routine steps (gel cleanser, toner). I end with my Item Beauty OverDew Moisturizer ($20) at night, which is thicker and more moisturizing for bedtime.

How Her Routine Has Changed Over Time



I cut out using serums and oils in my skincare routine. I used to use a lot of those types of products, but realized there were too many products on my face. I was layering so many products at once, especially when I was putting makeup on top. It was too much buildup for my skin. I learned along the way that less is more for me and my routine.

The Ingredient That’s Made the Biggest Difference



Salicylic acid. I only really use it when my skin needs it. It's not too consistent unless I need to treat a specific breakout. I like the Ordinary Salicylic Acid Serum ($7) the best.

The Best Skincare Advice She’s Ever Received

Less is more!!!



@addisonrae / Instagram

Her Skincare Pet Peeve



Too much oil.

Her Most-Used Product



My Item Beauty One Hit Mist ($18).

The Product That's Been in Her Routine the Longest



My facial steamer! It's by Dr. Dennis Gross. I like to use it two to three times a week after I apply a face mask. My current favorite is the Epicuren Volcanic Clay Purifying Mask ($25). I'll apply my mask, let it dry, use the steamer, and then wipe everything off with a warm washcloth. It's really given my skin more hydration and bounce. It plumps my skin and gives it a glow that I definitely notice!

Her New Favorite Product



The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask ($22).