If you’re looking for an edge to take your workouts up a notch, adaptogens may be just the thing—especially if you’d prefer to stick to something more holistic (as opposed to neon-colored pre-workout powder).

“Adaptogens are herbal substances used in Traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicines that have been found to help the body adapt to stress,” says Kylie Morse. These stressors can be physical, environmental, or even mental. Adaptogenic herbs have been used confidently by traditional medicine practitioners for thousands of years for various conditions.

“Adaptogens are praised for their impact on chronic stress, and more recently, the benefits they provide for physical performance,” says sports nutritionist Erin James. But the advantages of adaptogens don’t end there. “They can help in various ways including mentally, known for promoting a positive mindset and mental state, and physical, enhancing both strength and endurance,” adds James.

While adaptogens may boost your ability to adapt to stress and improve function, overall diet and lifestyle remain the top priority. “If you don’t have a solid foundation in nutrition, adaptogens will not work for you. As they always say, “You can’t out-work a bad diet.” well, adaptogenic herbs cannot either,” says Morse.

There’s plenty of studies on adaptogenic herbs and their possible benefits, but more research is necessary. “Adaptogens are not recognized as a reliable therapeutic agent in Western (allopathic) medicine. It is also important to note that the FDA does not regulate adaptogenic herbal supplements, so choosing quality supplements from reputable and reliable brands is key,” notes Morse.

Read on to learn more about the 10 best adaptogens for exercise and how to use them to your advantage.

Meet the Expert Kylie Morse is a registered dietitian and an official RD for the Fit Body App.

Erin James, CNC is a nutritionist and trainer specializing in sports nutrition and recovery.

