15 Activewear Brands to Sweat In This Summer

Sometimes finding good activewear is as difficult as actually being active (we've all been on the couch for way too long, right?). It can also be a challenge if you’re trying to stay comfortable while running, kicking a ball around, or shooting hoops. Since getting and staying active can be daunting for some of us (myself included,) feeling confident and stylish might be the proper motivation to get outside.

Many brands are creating pieces with movement, fashion, and inclusivity in mind, which is reason enough to throw on some cute new pieces and get outside. We put together a list of our favorite brands that have mastered the art of cool and functional activewear. Girlfriend Collective, Matek, Pangaia, and more have helped us fall in love with the outdoors all over again, and TKTK.

Girlfriend Collective

Size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective has been creating pieces that look good on everyone years. Classic legging styles with pockets and mini tennis skirts are available in stunning shades including moss green, navy blue, and burnt orange. We love this brand for every reason, but especially because they keep us feeling comfortable, confident, and ready to move.

Matek

Celebrity-loved Matek has given us more than one reason to hit the slopes, take a hike, or just lounge around in a pair bike shorts. The sustainably-focused brand creates everything from dik-diks for the winter to leggings and sports bras that will make sure you thrive in any outdoor scenario. Another plus? The designers are also extraordinarily nice and their customer service is top notch.

Outdoor Voices

We can’t think of a single person who doesn’t love this brand, and we don't disagree. Outdoor Voices has not only changed the way we wear activewear, it’s also changed the way we think about sustainability in the activewear community. With eco-friendly packaging and fabrics, what’s not to love?

Free People

Free People Movement designs activewear with the Free People fan in mind. Featuring pieces like stirrup leggings, ballerina skirts, and yoga mats, the brand has everything you could need for a solid workout, all while looking and feeling cute.

prAna

If you love yoga as much as we do then you’ll love PrAna’s luxurious-yet-affordable activewear. Coming in classic and fun colorways, their leggings and tops are stylish, comfortable, and eco-conscious at the same time.

Year of Ours

Year of Ours has been on our activewear radar for years. With a wide range of sizes, the U.S.-based brand wants everyone to be a part of their ever-growing community. With extremely cute prints and unique styles, you’re sure to find something you love from YoA.

Lydia Endora

Well-priced and fashionable at the same time, this Black-owned brand has everything you need to stay on-trend while getting active. For $55 dollars a month you can get a Lydia Endora style box with a variety of styles you’re sure to love. If you don’t love everything, you can send them back. We guarantee you’ll love this site because an #EndoraLady looks and feels confident everywhere she goes.

Torrid

For sizes 10 through 30, Torrid has everything you need in activewear to keep you looking and staying cool during the hottest months of the year. Styes range from graphic tees and mermaid tail-print leggings to classics including terry shorts supportive sports bras. If you can’t visit the store in Georgetown, check out their site daily for new and inspiring looks.

Universal Standard

We love the classic styles that Universal Standard has to offer. With great prices and plenty of options that are made to last, the brand's athleisure selection is guaranteed to make you look as good as you feel.

Sportive Plus

Amazing deals, coupons, and sales up to 50% off make Sportive Plus a thrill to shop, but so do their clothes. The brand's activewear is great for multi-sports, walking around, or just chilling in the summer, and available in a range of sizes for everyone to enjoy.

Alala

Alala takes activewear very seriously. With a wide range of sizes, fun details, and colors that are vibrant yet sophisticated, you’re sure to find something you can’t live without. P.S. if you refer a friend and they buy something, you get an extra $20 to spend on yourself!

EleVen by Venus

We can’t think of a single person who wouldn’t want to be Venus Williams. While becoming a world-famous tennis champion may not be in the cards for many of us, at least we have her activewear brand, EleVen by Venus, to keep us fashionable and inspired both on and off the court.

Adam Selman Sport

For good vibes only, Adam Selman Sport is the go-to. Whether you’re taking a dip in the pool, shooting hoops, or just taking selfies in the sun, there's a vibrant Adam Selman piece that will work for the occasion.

Pangaia

Known for its use of natural materials, Pangaia's first-ever activewear line is no different. The range of leggings, sports bras, hoodies, and more were made from castor beans, seaweed, and eucalyptus. Pick from one of the brand's many signature hues, including flamingo pink and orchid purple, and get an eco-friendly sweat on.

Nagnata

Last, but definitely not least, Nagnata offers activewear you'll want to show off outside of the gym. The brand keeps sustainability and inclusivity in mind when designing their new collections, which feature unique prints and luxe fabrics you're guaranteed to obsess over.