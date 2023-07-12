Shoppers Are “Obsessed” With This On-Sale Hair Growth Serum That Also Leaves Strands “Shinier, Silkier”

Having a five—or even ten—step skincare routine is commonplace nowadays, with many of us having an assortment of toners, serums, and even tools such as gua shas or toning devices. That same attention isn’t usually extended to the rest of our body unfortunately, especially when it comes to our hair.

If you’ve been looking to amp up your hair care routine, this year’s Prime Day is a great opportunity. Clean hair wellness brand Act+Acre is having 20 percent off select products during the sales event, which includes their best-selling Cold Processed Stem Cell Scalp Serum. You’ll be able to snag it for almost $30 off on their Amazon storefront July 11 and 12.

Shop now: Act-+Acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Scalp Serum, $69 (Originally $86)

The Stem Cell Scalp Serum has multiple benefits, being able to promote hair growth while relieving an itchy scalp and hydrating. It also works to add thickness and volume to your hair. Its star ingredient is Swiss apple stem cells, which can decrease hair shedding and aid in growth. Aloe and bamboo extract are also included in the formula to further nourish the scalp and encourage collagen production. To really accelerate the smoothing results, combine the serum with their Cold Pressed Balancing Shampoo, Vitamin B-5 Conditioner, and Scalp Detox Oil—all 25 percent off, too.

The serum has proven results, with the brand conducting a clinical study to test its effectiveness. The test showed that 89 percent agreed that the serum improved their overall scalp and hair health, while 91 percent said that their scalp felt more nourished after use. Reviewers agree—many were impressed with how quickly they saw improvements in their hair and how well it soothes a dry scalp. They also noted that it didn’t leave a greasy or oily feeling in the hair, as some hair growth products are prone to.

Today is the last day to get the Stem Cell Scalp Serum (and other Act+Acre products) on sale, so make sure to grab it while it’s still available.

