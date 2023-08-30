Are Your Acrylic Extensions Turning Yellow? Manicurists Explain Why

04 of 09

Contaminated Tools

By now, you know how important it is to only go to salons that use sanitized products and tools. It's the key to avoiding unsightly and uncomfortable nail bed infections. It's also paramount in preventing acrylic discoloration.

"If the artist uses a monomer that has been contaminated (dust, oils, or is just old), it will be yellow," Kandalec says. "The nail tech should pour a new monomer each time—so ask them to pour a new monomer for you in the little dish for your service."