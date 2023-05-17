These 8 AAPI-Owned Accessory Brands Will Take Your Style to the Next Level

Accessories are essential when it comes to styling any kind of outfit—whether adding a touch of sparkle to neutral basics or making a statement with a bold pop of color, the right accessories can elevate a look to its glorious, final form. This May, we're celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by putting the spotlight on some AAPI-owned brands that offer thoughtfully curated, one-of-a-kind accessories. These brands have designed pieces that are versatile and diverse in both look and story—some take inspiration from the founders' heritages to share cultural roots through each creation, while others offer innovative takes on modern trends. Ahead, learn all about eight of our favorite AAPI-owned accessory brands, complete with product picks that are sure to upgrade your style this spring and summer.

Kinn Studio

Jennie Yoon founded Kinn Studio to create an effortless, timeless jewelry brand after losing many family heirlooms when her parents' home was robbed. Her goal was to recreate some of that priceless, irreplaceable collection while offering everyone memorable jewelry that can become generational keepsakes. The brand offers elegant rings, earrings, and even custom nameplate necklaces, which are so special because they allow wearers to highlight their given Asian names and heritage.

Chunks

Chunks may just have every hair accessory you need. From small clips to barrettes, the brand offers a variety of fun color combinations and patterns, so you have a wide range of options to suit your every mood. With the pieces' playful, squiggly shapes and translucent pastels, you’ll find that styling your hair every day becomes that much more enjoyable.

BonBonWhims

BonBonWhims is bringing a modern twist to classic Y2k pieces, updating the most fun motifs for 2023 and beyond. The brand's collections feature chunky rings, mini heart earrings, and endless multicolored statements. If minimalism is more your taste, get in on the fun with customizable pearl bracelets (where you can pick your own charms) and crystal ring bands.

Notte Jewelry

Bring an extra dose of joy to the everyday with Notte Jewelry's freshwater pearl earrings, statement pendant necklaces, and playful coquette rings. The brand mixes aesthetics, color palettes, and metals to create darling pieces that will put a smile on anyone's face.

SVNR

SVNR’s jewelry is made from upcycled and natural materials that now get a second life to become a beautiful (and sparkly) accessory. Whether it's pearls, quartz, or sea glass, the brand crafts each piece to shine in its own way.

Product Picks SVNR

SVNR

SVNR

Emi Jay

Few accessories are more useful than a sturdy, on-trend claw clip or headband to dress up any look, and Emi Jay fulfills this need with a wide selection of hair accessories that range from ethereal to bright to classic. The brand's hero products are the claw clips, as each one is chic, functional, and large enough to hold up for long periods of time.

JW Pei

JW Pei elevates classic bags and shoes into fun statements that capture anyone’s attention with their bold colors and polished designs. These are the kinds of pieces that will last you multiple years instead of one season, but still are certain to stand out.

KkCo

All KkCo pieces have distinctive details, making each piece special on its own. With a collection including the likes of colored scrunchies with small bows or piercings and massive tote bags with dangling ribbons, this AAPI-owned brand knows how to make any accessory stand out from the rest.