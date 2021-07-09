16 AAPI Makeup Artists to Add to Your Instagram Feed

14 of 16

Hung Vanngo

Hung Vanngo'sVanngo's 2.3 million Instagram followers often see famous faces staring back at them from his page. His clients include Jodie Comer, Emily Ratajowski, and Karlie Kloss — to name a few. The Vietnamese-Canadian makeup artist tends to treat the stars who flock to his chair with a precise and well-modulated hand. If you'd like a closer look at how he achieves these subtly gorgeous looks, Vanngo is happy to share. His YouTube channel is a treasure trove of beauty secrets. Guest stars like EmRata often accompany him in his videos, where he breaks down all the products and techniques needed to pull off his coveted looks.