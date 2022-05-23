8 AAPI Creators Share How They Celebrate Their Culture Through Beauty

Asian American and Pacific Islander Month honors the rich history of those hailing from Asia and Pacific islands. AAPI culture can be celebrated in many ways—from art to music to food. However, many AAPI individuals also choose to express their identity through beauty.

In honor of AAPI Month, we asked eight influencers to discuss how they highlight their heritage with makeup and skincare, their favorite AAPI-owned beauty brands, and their hopes for the future of the AAPI community. Read their insightful responses below.

Young Yuh

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

As a Korean American, I always go back to K-Beauty. It is the root of all my beauty tips, tricks, and daily habits. Knowing that Korea is forward-thinking in the beauty industry makes me proud to celebrate my Korean heritage.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

There are a ridiculous amount of AAPI-owned products that I love: Tatcha's Silk Sunscreen ($60), Cocokind's Chia Bounce Mask ($22), Glow Recipe's Watermelon Toner ($34), Summer Friday's CC Me Serum ($66), Tower 28's ShineOn Lip Jelly ($15), Naturium's Tranexamic Acid 5% ($20)...the list goes on and on.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

I think the biggest issue is the notion that men who love beauty are automatically considered gay. In Asia, men of all ages engaging in beauty routines is extremely common, but there is a stigma here in the USA. I know many men who would've loved to share their thoughts on beauty-related topics publicly. But, because of previous experiences, they've become nervous or ashamed to speak about it.

What are your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

I hope to see more content creators, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, or anyone in the beauty space mentor the upcoming generation interested in this industry. We can only do so much for a community if we only strive for individual success. A chain isn't built with one link.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

The most impactful way to support AAPI beauty creatives is to create a community. Regardless of who produces a product or campaign, if we're responding as individuals, we are just that; an individual. One person can only do so much to help spread the message, but we can inspire an infinite number of generations with an entire group.

TanaÃ¯s

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

A confluence of cultures inspires everything at Studio Tanaïs—my Bengali heritage is at the crossroads of many aesthetics. I constantly draw from my foremothers' sense of beauty and fashion—from scent materials to deep black kajal liner.

I create scents inspired by not only my culture but by everyone who wants to open up their mind to seeing beauty not centered in a dominant culture. Throughout my life, the communities I grew up alongside—Black, Caribbean, and Southeast Asian cultures—especially influenced the way I approach beauty and move through the world.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

I love using Kulfi Beauty Kajal Eyeliner ($20) in Tiger Queen as a lip liner with my Moon Beam Lipstick ($35)—the effect is a dreamy, earthy glow. I use MS Skincare Rosewater Cream ($58) and Ranavat Saffron Serum ($135). They're gorgeous products that use South Asian skincare secrets and smell divine.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

We all have vast, unique perspectives that cannot be contained into a simple classification based on our identities. We also cannot ignore the colorism and racism that exists even within our community.

What are your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

This is a period in the U.S. when people in our community are being attacked and harmed for who they are. My deepest hope is that this violence stops. I see the assertion of our bodies, our inviolable power, and our beauty practices as a radical act of resistance in a society that constantly others us— no matter how many generations we've lived here. At the same time, the AAPI community must continue to fight for the liberation of Black, Indigenous, and marginalized people of color.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

What distinguishes a brand as AAPI is simply the ethnicity of the founder, which I don't find particularly useful in terms of classifying what we do. But, the contexts we create from often reference the histories we're descended. I am proudly a Bangladeshi or Muslim, or femme creator. But this isn't a niche; it's a multitude. I belong to millions of people.



Sruthi Jayadevan

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

When it comes to celebrating my culture through beauty, I am always using the ancient beauty secrets I learned from my mother and grandmother. I often use DIY Ayurvedic face and body masks made with natural, organic ingredients to care for my skin. I also love using Ayurvedic hair care practices and rituals like hair oiling to take care of my hair.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

One of my favorite AAPI-owned products is the Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool ($28). It is amazing to use for lifting and smoothing the skin along with practicing self-care every morning. I also love the Aavrani Glow Activator Exfoliator ($29). I have very dry skin, and using this exfoliator helps get rid of dullness.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

Lack of awareness of AAPI-specific beauty concerns. For example, there aren't many products to help treat hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. For South Asian women, this is one of our biggest skincare concerns.

What are some of your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

Through more representation, I hope people in the AAPI community can feel beautiful the way they are instead of changing to fit within a mold of what is considered beautiful.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

Representation is a huge way to support AAPI creatives. Seeing others that look like us being represented on large platforms helps make us feel accepted. It is a way to get rid of the idea that there is only one "look" that is considered beautiful or desirable. We deserve to feel seen and respected like anyone else.

Jessica Lee

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

I am a proud Taiwanese American—my culture is a huge part of who I am. I celebrate my culture by sharing personal stories and actively using my platform to inspire others to be proud of who they are. Growing up, I often felt like an outsider. The glaring differences between my looks and the white American beauty standards surrounding me felt like a shortcoming. However, I've learned to embrace myself fully and celebrate beauty in all its diversity.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

Some of my favorite products are the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Drops ($34) and Pore-Tight Toner ($34). The combination creates my perfect glassy-looking skin. Tower 28 has my favorite lip glosses. The ShineOn Lip Jelly (my current favorite is Pistachio) has the perfect pigment, shine, and moisture. Mount Lai has my favorite gua sha tools, particularly the Acupressure Gua Sha Spoon ($36) and Jade Eye Massage Tool ($30).

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

Industry decision-makers should be representative of the population they are targeting. The beauty industry needs diversification beyond a token Asian—bring in AAPI voices in leadership, board rooms, behind the scenes, and in front of the camera. The AAPI community is incredibly diverse and should not be treated as a monolith or as a check box to tick off.

What are some of your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

It's exciting to finally see some AAPI faces represented across multiple industries—on runways, print ads, and big screen. Growing up, I never saw people that looked like me in these contexts, and it planted the insidious (and untrue) idea that I (or people that looked like me) were not good enough. Representation matters, and I am looking forward to seeing more of it in the future.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

Actively make room for AAPI beauty creatives! Hire us, ask us questions, and get to know us. When the AAPI community is reeling from anti-Asian hate crimes, use your platform to speak up. Show us you care about our stories and our community.

David Yi

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

I celebrate Korean American culture every day by honoring my parents and ancestors, fighting for space, and creating love and respect for Korean culture.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

I love so many of them, but good light recently collaborated with KRAVEBEAUTY by Liah Yoo, and Then I Met You by Charlotte Cho. 100% of the profits go to two noble organizations that help AAPI: Seniors Fight Back and AAPI Women Lead.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

Within the beauty industry, I see the same challenges that AAPI individuals face in general. We are invisible and sometimes forgotten. We're told it isn't our time, stay quiet, and remain still. But we're done being silent—we know that has never served us. We're speaking up loudly and proudly.

What are some of your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

I hope we can come together stronger than ever and understand that AAPI and all Americans are stronger united.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

We can support them with our dollars. If not, repost them on our channels or talk about them more. Ask retailers to stock them. Tell influencers to check them out. Create organic buzz—it all helps.

Robin Black

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

I celebrate my culture through beauty in a few different ways: creating editorial makeup looks that are flattering on AAPI faces, drawing inspiration from AAPI history for those looks, or using products from AAPI brands. In addition, many of the photographers I work with as a model are also AAPI. We've made some incredibly meaningful, creative, and unique art together.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

One of my favorite AAPI-owned brands is Doe Lashes. I've struggled with using false lashes in the past, but Doe's designs are truly more flattering and easier to use with AAPI eye shapes. I've also loved Florasis for its strong emphasis on being connected to Chinese culture—which you can see in everything from the ingredients they use to the stunning packaging. I'm also a big fan of skincare products from Glow Recipe, Peach & Lily, and Journ. I also love the nail polish from Sundays.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

I've personally seen a lack of representation in beauty campaigns—or there's one token AAPI model hired for "representation," and they call it a day. But AAPI faces are so diverse and different. Also, many AAPI-owned beauty brands are still not reaching the mainstream yet.

What are some of your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

My hopes for the future: seeing more AAPI faces and brands become popular (within the beauty industry and across other industries). People underestimate the importance of visibility. But the more visible something is, the more accepted and normal it becomes. The point of representation isn't to make celebrating diversity something that stands out—it's to make it normal for AAPI individuals to be recognized for their talents.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

Support AAPI beauty creatives by shopping with AAPI beauty brands and getting involved in the beauty industry if that's something of interest. The more AAPI faces we see in the industry, the more normalized it will become for us to be represented. And if you work in a place where you have some influence on hiring decisions, you can make an even bigger impact. True change must begin from within companies; people who already have a seat at the table are the ones who can invite others in.

Kirin Bhatty

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

My culture is so tied to how I experience beauty. My emphasis on self-care comes directly from the at-home beauty treatments I saw and experienced at home with my mom from a very young age. Everything was done with intention and ceremony, from hair oiling to turmeric masks, and that stays with me today.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

There are so many incredible products on the market now, and I couldn't be more proud of all the AAPI makers. Here are a few I love right now: Ranavat's Hydrating Jasmine Mist ($45). It is so luxurious and nostalgic. I feel connected to the beauty rituals of queens before me. I also use Tower 28's Sunny Days SPF30 Tinted Sunscreen ($30). I helped develop the shades for this incredible tinted sunscreen foundation—it's a beautiful product and eczema safe. Another favorite is Good light's Moon Glow Milky Toning Lotion ($22). I always love a dewy, glowy situation.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

Changing the narrative that Asians are monolithic is a challenge. But every year, we get closer to showing that there are people from so many rich cultures and backgrounds within the AAPI beauty community.

What are some of your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

Before all else, I hope for a sense of safety. There's been an uptick in violence against Asians, and stopping that hate is the number one hope I have. I also hope there will be more of us in creative roles behind the scenes while also being front-facing. I'd love to see more creatives in the community have the support to pursue careers in the arts and be fruitful.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

Hiring us at all levels—not just front-facing but behind the scenes is so important. That's how you create real equity in the space.

Neil Shibata,

How do you celebrate your culture through beauty?

I celebrate my culture through makeup. My favorite feature of someone's face is their eyes, and people in the AAPI community have beautiful eyes. I love practicing new ways to enhance my eye shape with makeup and seeing how others in my community are doing the same. We've been made fun of for our natural eye shape for so long that I think being able to show it off and be proud of it is so fun.

What are your favorite AAPI-owned beauty products?

My favorite AAPI-owned products are from One/Size and Patrick Ta. Specifically, the One/Size Turn Up The Base Versatile Powder Foundation ($33) and Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder ($30). I also love Patrick Ta's Major Beauty Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush ($34). These three products are part of my everyday routine and have yet to fail me.

What issues or challenges do you see in the beauty industry for AAPI people?

Within the social media community, I find very low visibility when it comes to AAPI creators and artists. I've noticed many AAPI creators' followers are also part of the AAPI community. I think this creates a strong, niche community. However, we lack support from other audiences.

What are some of your hopes for the future of the AAPI community?

I hope the AAPI community can find its way into mainstream media and can have the same outcome as others working in the same industry.

How can we support AAPI beauty creatives?

There are many ways to support AAPI beauty creatives on a small scale, such as engaging with their content and sharing their content. However, the best way to support AAPI beauty creatives is to showcase us in large campaigns and have larger companies push us through media. Lately, I've seen a lot more people in the AAPI community being placed in campaigns or in high fashion shows, which is great, but I would love to see a larger amount in mainstream media.