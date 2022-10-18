Once Again, This Halloween Belongs to A24

One of the most comforting parts of getting older is finally understanding that hundreds of thousands of people liking the same things as I do is a good thing, not a threat to my individuality. Still, I've held onto a little bit of a superiority complex when it comes to my personal preferences, which is why, like many others interested in cinema, I've taken such a shine to A24.

Similar to listening to Lana Del Rey and wearing anything designed by Miuccia Prada, liking A24 movies signals you have discerning tastes slightly outside the norm—slightly being the operative word here, as all three are wildly popular (and profitable). Not a day goes by when I don't see a recreation of Mia Goth's makeup in X or hear audio from Lady Bird in the background of an OOTD video, and a spot on my For You page is as good an indicator as any that something found its niche in the culture. Plus, A24 is still the only movie studio besides Marvel with its own built-in fanbase (see: the brand's highly sought-after merch).

Perhaps this is why A24 has become the unlikely source of Halloween inspiration for a certain type of person in recent years. An indie film studio may seem like a random choice for weird hotties to get their costume ideas from, but if you think about it, it makes perfect sense. Going as an A24 character is arguably more unexpected than, say, going as a Stranger Things cast member, but it's still popular enough that you won't have to explain yourself all night long (with an eye roll, of course). Despite the major success of many of the studio's titles, like Euphoria and Everything Everywhere All At Once, the company still has a charming underdog vibe. It has the feeling of "if you know, you know" among superfans, making it the perfect source material if you are only a touch above basic, like myself.

Of course, the studio's big hits have long dominated Halloween: Who could forget when we all donned flower crowns in an ode to Midsommar in 2019? But, with recent additions like Pearl and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, for the first time, there are more than enough A24 roles to fill an entire costume party. Add it to the fact that many of the most recognizable characters can be recreated solely with makeup, and the studio is a verifiable treasure trove of inspiration. Scroll on for the best A24 Halloween costumes to try this year.



Pearl

I'm expecting Pearl to be the cool-girl costume of the year—partially because it's so easy to replicate. Toss on a puff-sleeve red dress, and add looped braids with lace or a big bow. For makeup, all you need is blush and some pink lipstick, or take a cue from this creator and add some mascara tears.

Maxine from 'X'

If you want to show your love for Mia Goth but are feeling more sexy than scary, opt for her other character in X, Maxine. Though the film is set in the '70s, her beauty look feels perfectly at home today with her baby blue eyeshadow, bleached brows, and smattering of freckles.

Evelyn from 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Given its multiple universes, Everything Everywhere All At Once is ripe with costume inspo. But perhaps the most iconic—and easiest to create—look is Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn, dripping in blood with a single googly eye on her forehead.

Dani from 'Midsommar'

Pay homage to one of the most iconic horror movies of the past decade with a towering faux flower headpiece. If you're not up for crafting a matching floral gown—though, why not—a peasant-style white dress will do the trick.

'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Bodies Bodies Bodies's ensemble cast makes for the perfect group costume, especially if you're on a budget. All you need is some glow sticks around your necks and tons of fake blood—Pete Davison look-alike and giant machete optional.

Lady Bird

To channel the beloved-yet obnoxious titular role, all you need is a pleated skirt and knit sweater vest—both of which you most likely already have in your closet. A faux wrist cast and some pink temporary hair dye are the perfect finishing touches.

Peter from 'Hereditary'

For the true scream queens out there, Hereditary's Peter is the ultimate inspo. Stay comfy in a hoodie, and go crazy with a bandaged nose, bruised eyes, and cardboard crown.

'Zola'

Channel either of Zola's leading ladies with bold makeup, a matching set, and a pair of towering Pleasers.

'Euphoria'

It wouldn't be an A24 Halloween without Euphoria. The show truly is the perfect last minute costume inspiration, thanks to its endless iconic makeup looks. No matter which character you choose to emulate, make sure to have plenty of colorful shadows, glitter, and tiny rhinestones on hand.

