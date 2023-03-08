The '90s Supermodel Bob Is the Secret to Instant Volume

Over the last few years, It-girl style trends from the 1990s and early aughts—pleated skirts, claw clips, fanny packs—have come back from the dead. While some beauty fads are best left in the past, others are worth welcoming back into your life with open arms.

One such trend: The chic '90s supermodel bob, which celebrities have proved to be back in fashion. In fact, Jenna Ortega and Zendaya wore modern versions of the cut at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, respectively, says Jerome Lordet, the director of Pierre Michel Salon in New York City.

To help you achieve the up-and-coming look, we tapped Lordet to break down what the cut entails, how to ask for it at the salon, and style tips to keep it looking fresh and voluminous at home.

Getty Images

What Is the '90s Supermodel Bob?

The foundation of the ‘90s supermodel bob is, as the name suggests, a bob cut. Your hair will be cut to about chin-length, says Lordet, but it’s also popular nowadays to keep it a bit longer. Hairstylist Larry King, for example, gave his client a collarbone-length cut in his viral TikTok on the look.

What makes this bob reminiscent of the viral '90s supermodel blowout are it's flicky layers—especially on the back of the head—and incredible volume and movement. Bangs may also be part of the cut, but there aren't any set-in-stone rules for the type of fringe: You can opt for blunt bangs that sweep over your eyebrows or curtain bangs that frame your face (which King shows in his video), says Lordet. That said, bangs are by no means a requirement, he adds.

Regardless of the length or amount of fringe, the result is low-maintenance, wash-and-wear hair that still looks glamorous, says Lordet. “It moves, it dances, it has that feeling of being free and less solid,” he adds.

What to Ask for

The good news: Today’s ‘90s supermodel bob works for most hair types, says Lordet, so don’t be afraid to ask your stylist to give you the chop. When it’s time for your appointment, bring photos of what you’re looking for in a bob cut—as well as examples of what you don’t want, Lordet suggests. This is the best method to ensure you and your stylist are on the same page and you don’t end up with a cut you regret.

You’ll also want to have an idea of the length you’re leaning toward and if bangs are in the cards, says Lordet. Ultimately, though, you should collaborate with your stylist to find the best ‘90s bob cut for your features, hair texture, and hair-care routine (like how often you prefer to style and wash your hair).

For example, even if you love the blunt bangs and chin-length chop shown in your reference photo, it may not be the best style for your face shape or hair type. And, ideally, your stylist will work with you to draw up a solution that better matches your needs and still syncs with your wants. “Make sure that your hairstylist isn’t doing [your] hair for themselves, and they do [your] hair for you,” says Lordet.

How to Style a ‘90s Supermodel Bob

Since the ‘90s supermodel bob is so effortless, you’ll generally be able to wake up with ready-to-wear hair, says Lordet. But if you want to turn up the glamour, blow-dry it with a round brush to give your locks a bit of movement. “Blow dry your hair in every direction to loosen it up and make it messy,” he suggests. You’ll also want to focus on the roots, which will lift them up and give them that classic '90s fullness, he adds.

Getty Images

When working with wet hair, start by applying a volumizing hair mousse or mist. Then, blow dry it with a round brush—again focusing on the roots—for the look’s signature fluff and fullness, which King demonstrates in his video. To amp up the ‘90s vibe, curl your ends in with the round brush to add a “flicky movement to the hair,” King says in his clip.

Thanks to the lived-in look of the ‘90s bob cut, though, you’ll wake up looking like a supermodel time and time again—no styling required.