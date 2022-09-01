Everyone Is Obsessed With '90s Cord Necklaces

If you’ve been closely following jewelry trends, you know that around 2020, we bid ado to the delicate layered gold necklaces and dainty rings that defined the late 2010s, and replaced them with a new gen of bolder, more playful pieces. The latest attention-grabbing bauble to grace our Instagram feed is the corded pendant necklace.

You may recall the trend from the '90s—when quirky, offbeat jewelry reigned supreme—and it was a favorite of stars like Drew Barrymore and Naomi Campbell. The corded necklace of today has a similar feel, with puffy heart pendants on a thick cord hanging from the necks of fashion trendsetters like Emily Ratajkowski and Iris Law.

This seems to be a trend trickling up, starting with small designers and TikTokers, and making its way to the necks of celebs. Emrata is the latest to endorse the trend, sporting two different pendants in separate TikToks, one of which happens to a common pendant of choice for it-girls. The necklace in question is the With Jean “With Love” necklace, which features an oversized antique silver locket strung to a black adjustable rope.



Iris Law also posted on Instagram wearing the necklace, styling it with basketball shorts and a white tee with a fitted grey tank—in the same carousel, she opted for another cord necklace with glass beads. Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf put her own spin on the heart pendant look, opting for a gold heart on a black cord, and paired it with her on-brand laid-back look, letting the necklace be the center of attention.



Hearts aren’t the only charms trending at the moment, though. Others have opted for more abstract shapes with their pendants, including model Paloma Elsesser, who wore a brown statement pendant that’s fitted more like a choker than other low-hanging ones we’ve seen.



Likewise, it-girl Devon Lee Carlson steered away from the heart-shaped trend with an oversized flower pendant from Brooke Callahan, while FKA Twigs posted a charm that’s a bit more inconspicuous but equally cool.



Unsure where to shop for this new trend? Up-and-coming brands like Callahan and Charlie Beads are trending spots for quirky-shaped pendant cord necklaces, but be warned that their most popular styles are selling fast.



If you’re looking for a splurge piece, Bea Bongisca has a variety of boldly colored pendants—which also happen to be another favorite of Iris Law.

Sourcing your very own pendant at an antique or vintage store and attaching it to a cord is also a fun way to DIY the trend and ensure your piece is genuinely one of a kind—Bella Hadid has been wearing her collection of vintage pendants all summer long.



We can expect more jewelry brands to hop on the corded trend but finding a pendant that best suits your style and personality is what will make this trend stand apart from the rest.