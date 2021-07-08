5 of the Absolute Best '80s Aerobics Exercises

The '80s was a vibrant time for fitness. It's the decade that brought us neon spandex and wild hairstyles along with those famous aerobics videos we all know and love. But those days don't have to be relegated to dusty shelves of VHS tapes. Some legitimately challenging and fun exercises still hold their own after all these years.

To find out the best '80s aerobics exercises to revive today, we tapped Sarah Grooms, NASM CPT, for her top picks. Be sure to warm up first with some active stretching. Stick with the theme and try grapevines, stepping in place, and cross-body reaches.

These moves are beginner-friendly and low-impact. You can easily perform them in a small space from home; just be sure you don't have anything breakable within arm or leg's reach. You'll hit your abs, obliques, back, arms, inner and outer thighs, and glutes (this was the age of Buns of Steel, after all).

For these exercises, you'll need an exercise mat and some light hand weights. Hot pink spandex optional.