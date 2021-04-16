15 '70s Disco Fashion Trends We'll Be Wearing Forever

Fashion is cyclical—we all know that. We've noticed '70s trends coming back with a vengeance the last few seasons, but we didn't realize just how many are reincarnating. Those boots you've been eyeing from ByFar? '70s-inspired. That Insta-brand Mirror Palais you've fallen in love with? It's pulling pages from '70s disco fashion, too. Even flares, which may not be center stage right this moment, never really fade if you ask us. And when it comes to footwear, today's Mary Janes and clogs have the '70s to thank for their popularity, too.

For a bit of a walk down memory lane, we scoured the Internet archives for the most relevant-feeling '70s fashions and made them shoppable too. While it does sound fun, there's no need to dig through your local vintage shop for the '70s trends you know and love because all your favorite online retailers are already on top of bringing the best must-haves back into circulation. So if you need some old-school inspiration for how to wear that sweater-vest or those over-the-knee boots, take a look ahead at how it was done a couple of decades ago—and shop all the trends you loved then, adapted for now.

Knit Sets

Getty Images / Keystone

Transition into spring with a cozy knit set—and if you're following this model's lead, a pair of knee-high boots. It's comfortable enough to feel like pajamas but put together enough to leave your house in.

Statement Flares

Getty Images / M. McKeown

We're not talking just any flares. Go all the way with a kitschy print to nail that disco vibe. And you know what they say: The wider, the better.

Plaid Everything

Getty Images / Joseph Klipple

You might think groovy peace signs and flowers stole the show in the '70s, but plaids and tartans showed up strong, too. This on-the-go look is the epitome of '70s-chic (and shockingly easy to replicate).

Pleated Mini Skirt

Getty Images / Evening Standard

The pleated mini is one '70s trend that never went out of style. With your favorite fitted knit, it's mod yet timeless in all the right ways.

Mary Janes

Getty Images / Evening Standard

The best way to get '70s style down pat? Start from the ground up. A pair of mary janes will do just the trick. With a chunky heel and a strap across the foot, there's a reason this comfortable style was a staple then and is a staple now.

Patchwork

Getty Images / Evening Standard

Look back at your relative's photos from the '70s, and you'll probably see some patchwork. These quilted styles put craftsmanship front and center—and look always ends up truly one-of-a-kind.

Shirt Dress

Getty Images / Keystone

What's not to love about a shirt dress? It's got everything you love about a good, collared shirt, but all the flouncy fun of a midi dress. Belt it at the waist for maximum impact.

Longline Shorts

Getty Images / Evening Standard

Shorts not really your thing? A longer silhouette might be your new go-to. Pairing them with a high boot makes for a fun play on proportions.

Crop Top Set

Getty Images / M. McKeown

Aside from this image being where we'd rather be right now, that front-and-center crop-top set is giving us life—flashback to '70s fabulousness with a modern take on the trend.

Bra Top

Getty Images / Tim Graham

If matching sets aren't really your thing, try a cropped top with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans. The halter styles are especially nostalgic.

Clogs

Getty Images / Reg Lancaster

From Hermes to Simon Miller, we're already seeing clogs come back with a vengeance. And as another walkable footwear option, what's not to love? Just slip them on and go.

Sweater Vests

Getty Images / Bettmann

The layering piece we can't get enough of? The sweater vest. Not only is it easy to throw over your favorite button-up shirt, but it's popping up left and right on Instagram.

Tie-Dye

Getty Images / Evening Standard

We can't talk about the '70s without talking about tie-dye. If you're not feeling the DIY route, the options below do the work for you.

Over-The-Knee Boots

Getty Images / Evening Standard

Dress up any outfit instantly with a pair of over-the-knee boots. They're the perfect complement to an A-line mini dress.

Flared Denim

Getty Images / Evening Standard

The decade's absolute staple was a pair of flared denim—look at this girl-crew making a case for the trend. Is it time for them to make a full-fledged comeback?